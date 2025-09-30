Menu
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey Adventure, Drama, Fantasy, Romantic 2025, USA
2D, RU
19:45 from 2100 ₸
Agent & Irbis
Agent & Irbis Comedy, Action 2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KZ
12:10 from 1700 ₸ 16:00 from 1900 ₸ 17:40 from 1900 ₸ 19:35 from 2100 ₸ 21:20 from 2100 ₸ 23:10 from 2100 ₸
Altered
Altered Action, Sci-Fi 2025, Canada
2D, RU
18:05 from 2100 ₸
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito Action, Adventure, Animation 2025, Japan
2D, RU
10:10 from 1700 ₸ 13:00 from 1700 ₸ 16:20 from 1900 ₸
Goat
Goat Horror, Sport 2025, USA
2D, RU
10:10 from 1700 ₸ 14:00 from 1900 ₸ 21:25 from 2100 ₸
One Battle After Another
One Battle After Another Crime, Drama, Thriller 2025, USA
2D, RU
10:20 from 1700 ₸ 13:20 from 1700 ₸ 15:10 from 1900 ₸ 23:25 from 2100 ₸
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train Action, Animation, Comedy 2025, France
2D, RU
10:10 from 1700 ₸ 13:30 from 1700 ₸
Rogue
Rogue Family 2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KZ
11:50 from 1700 ₸ 17:50 from 1900 ₸
Splitsville
Splitsville Comedy 2025, USA
2D, RU
21:50 from 2100 ₸
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell Horror 2025, New Zealand / Paraguay
2D, RU
23:45 from 2100 ₸
Аш пен тоқ
Аш пен тоқ Drama, Comedy, Fantasy 2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KZ
19:10 from 2100 ₸
Жұмбақ қыз
Жұмбақ қыз Comedy 2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KZ
15:50 from 1900 ₸ 19:30 from 2100 ₸
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат Drama 2025, Kyrgyzstan
2D, KZ
20:45 from 2100 ₸ 23:00 from 2100 ₸
