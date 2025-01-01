Menu
Lenina 3D Cinema (Karaganda) on the map All about the cinema
Cinemas Nearby

2.1 km
Saryzhaylau 3D g. Karaganda, prosp. Buhar zhyrau, 32
5
2.1 km
Dvorets kultury gornyakov g. Karaganda, pr. Buhar zhyrau, 32
5
2.8 km
Kinoplexx City Mall g. Karaganda, prosp. B.Zhyrau, 59/2, TTs «City MALL», 3 etazh
5
3.7 km
Sary Arka cinema Tair g. Karaganda, ul. Kosmonavtov, 1V
5
6 km
Sary-Arka 3D g. Karaganda, prosp. Stroiteley, 6
5
10.4 km
Sary Arka cinema (Maykuduk) g. Karagandy, 15 mkrn, 27A (rayon magazina Gornyak)
5
Qaitadan
Qaitadan
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
The Conjuring: Last Rites
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
Let's Play in the Woods
Let's Play in the Woods
2024, Mexico, Horror
Zhas emes zhubaylar
Zhas emes zhubaylar
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
