Kinoafisha Karaganda Cinemas Dvorets kultury gornyakov

Dvorets kultury gornyakov

Karaganda
Address
g. Karaganda, pr. Buhar zhyrau, 32
Cinema reviews

rtydfgrty43 15 June 2023, 12:00
Очень хороший кинотеатр всегда хожу на фильмы здесь
Tatiyana 16 November 2023, 05:16
Очень нравится смотреть в этом кинотеатре. Приятный и доступный.
Qaitadan
Qaitadan
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
The Conjuring: Last Rites
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
Let's Play in the Woods
Let's Play in the Woods
2024, Mexico, Horror
Zhas emes zhubaylar
Zhas emes zhubaylar
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
