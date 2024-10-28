Menu
Русский English
Kinoafisha Karaganda Cinemas Lenina 3D

Lenina 3D

Karaganda
Address
g. Karaganda, ul. Lenina, 61/1
Phone

+7 (7212) 56-23-23 / автоответчик

Bar
Located in a shopping centre
Cafe
Wi-Fi
Sofas
4 votes
Cinema reviews

Affirmative Scarefulled 28 October 2024, 08:50
не работает чета, вот бы заработал круто было бы, а так норм кинотеатр был
4 votes
Qaitadan
Qaitadan
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
The Conjuring: Last Rites
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
Let's Play in the Woods
Let's Play in the Woods
2024, Mexico, Horror
Zhas emes zhubaylar
Zhas emes zhubaylar
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
