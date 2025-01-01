Menu
Esentay Cinema
bulv. Garyshkerler, 15, Zhezkazgan
250 meters
Esentay
Satpaev, ulitsa Panina, 1
16.1 km
MovieStar
g. Satpaev, ulitsa Abaya 19
18.5 km
Torgai Cinema
ulitsa Baytursynova, 15, 3 etazh TRTs «Torgai Plaza»
279 km
Zhіbek zholy 3D
g. Kyzylorda, ul. Baytursynova, 49, TRTs «Zhіbek zholy», 3 etazh
370 km
Kinoplexx 8 Aray City Mall
g. Kyzylorda, TRTs Aray City Mall, ul. Nazarbaeva, 13a
373 km
Aizhuldyz Cinema
Kyzylordinskaya oblast, Shieliyskiy rayon, poselok Shieli, TTs «Bereke» 1, 3 etazh, ul. Abylayhan 2 ·
408 km
Kinokontsertnyy zal «Saturn»
Baykonur, ul. im General-polkovnika A.A.Maksimova,10
414 km
Zvezda
g. Baykonur, ul. Abaya, 1V
415 km
Kinoplexx Kosshy
g. Kosshy, ul. Respubliki, 11 (2 etazh)
441 km
Rayonnyy DK
g. Atbasar, ul. Valihanova 12
449 km
Kinoplexx City Mall
g. Karaganda, prosp. B.Zhyrau, 59/2, TTs «City MALL», 3 etazh
453 km
