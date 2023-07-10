Menu
Chaplin MEGA Silk Way
Reviews
Address
g. Astana, prosp. Kabanay batyra, 62
Show on map
Phone
+7 (747) 174-25-57
Call
Tickets from 1400 ₸
Network
Chaplin Cinemas
Bar
Located in a shopping centre
Wi-Fi
Есть сканнер билетов
Есть терминал распечатки билетов
RealD
Dolby Atmos
Sofas
Parking
5
votes
Tickets from 1400 ₸
Showtimes
at the Chaplin MEGA Silk Way cinema
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
Today 5 sessions
10:40
from 1400 ₸
15:00
from 1900 ₸
18:00
from 2500 ₸
18:50
from 2500 ₸
...
Agent & Irbis
Today 6 sessions
10:20
from 1400 ₸
12:15
from 1700 ₸
14:05
from 10000 ₸
21:00
from 2500 ₸
...
Altered
Today 1 session
14:00
from 1900 ₸
...
Caught Stealing
Today 2 sessions
10:25
from 1600 ₸
15:45
from 1600 ₸
...
Tomorrow
from 1400 ₸
1 October
from 1400 ₸
21 October
from 3500 ₸
Cinema reviews
Гульнара Гульнара
10 July 2023, 06:30
Сотрудники кинотеатра chaplin Mega Silk Way Astana просто ужасны, вчера мы купили билеты на 21:00 , я родная сестра брату было 17 они не впустили в…
Read more…
Nurik Umirzak
7 May 2022, 20:24
Телефонны не берут они
Films at the Chaplin MEGA Silk Way cinema
Tomorrow
30
Wed
1
Tue
21
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
Adventure, Drama, Fantasy, Romantic
2025, USA
2D, EN
18:00
from 2500 ₸
2D, RU
10:40
from 1400 ₸
15:00
from 1900 ₸
18:50
from 2500 ₸
21:20
from 10000 ₸
Agent & Irbis
Comedy, Action
2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KZ
10:20
from 1400 ₸
12:15
from 1700 ₸
14:05
from 10000 ₸
21:00
from 2500 ₸
22:00
from 2500 ₸
23:30
from 10000 ₸
Altered
Action, Sci-Fi
2025, Canada
2D, RU
14:00
from 1900 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Qaitadan
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
Junglilau
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Жұмбақ қыз
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Agent & Irbis
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy, Action
Rogue
2025, Kazakhstan, Family
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
2025, USA, Adventure, Drama, Fantasy, Romantic
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
Аш пен тоқ
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy, Fantasy
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
