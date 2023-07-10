Menu
Chaplin MEGA Silk Way

Astana
Address
g. Astana, prosp. Kabanay batyra, 62
Phone

+7 (747) 174-25-57

Tickets from 1400 ₸
Network

Chaplin Cinemas
Bar
Located in a shopping centre
Wi-Fi
Есть сканнер билетов
Есть терминал распечатки билетов
RealD
Dolby Atmos
Sofas
Parking
5 votes
Showtimes at the Chaplin MEGA Silk Way cinema
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
Today 5 sessions
10:40 from 1400 ₸ 15:00 from 1900 ₸ 18:00 from 2500 ₸ 18:50 from 2500 ₸ ...
Agent & Irbis
Agent & Irbis
Today 6 sessions
10:20 from 1400 ₸ 12:15 from 1700 ₸ 14:05 from 10000 ₸ 21:00 from 2500 ₸ ...
Altered
Altered
Today 1 session
14:00 from 1900 ₸ ...
Caught Stealing
Caught Stealing
Today 2 sessions
10:25 from 1600 ₸ 15:45 from 1600 ₸ ...
Cinema reviews

Гульнара Гульнара 10 July 2023, 06:30
Сотрудники кинотеатра chaplin Mega Silk Way Astana просто ужасны, вчера мы купили билеты на 21:00 , я родная сестра брату было 17 они не впустили в… Read more…
Nurik Umirzak 7 May 2022, 20:24
Телефонны не берут они
Films at the Chaplin MEGA Silk Way cinema

A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey Adventure, Drama, Fantasy, Romantic 2025, USA
2D, EN
18:00 from 2500 ₸
2D, RU
10:40 from 1400 ₸ 15:00 from 1900 ₸ 18:50 from 2500 ₸ 21:20 from 10000 ₸
Agent & Irbis
Agent & Irbis Comedy, Action 2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KZ
10:20 from 1400 ₸ 12:15 from 1700 ₸ 14:05 from 10000 ₸ 21:00 from 2500 ₸ 22:00 from 2500 ₸ 23:30 from 10000 ₸
Altered
Altered Action, Sci-Fi 2025, Canada
2D, RU
14:00 from 1900 ₸
Qaitadan
Qaitadan
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
One Battle After Another
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
Junglilau
Junglilau
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Жұмбақ қыз
Жұмбақ қыз
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Agent & Irbis
Agent & Irbis
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy, Action
Rogue
Rogue
2025, Kazakhstan, Family
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
2025, USA, Adventure, Drama, Fantasy, Romantic
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
Аш пен тоқ
Аш пен тоқ
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy, Fantasy
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
