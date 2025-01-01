Menu
Kinoafisha
Pavlodar, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Cinemas Nearby
All cinemas
Nearby
On map
Ratings
Find cinemas near you
Allow the browser to determine your location.
Determine Location
Your location:undetermined
Refresh
Festival Cinema Dolby Atmos 3D
g. Pavlodar, ul. Kamzina, 67/2
1.4 km
im. Shakena Aymanova 3D
g. Pavlodar, ul. Suraganova, 19/1
1.4 km
Irtysh Cinema Dolby Atmos 3D
g. Pavlodar, ul. Kairbaeva, 70
1.7 km
CINEMA STAR
g. Pavlodar, ul. Ak. Satpaeva, 83
2 km
Aksu Cinema
g. Aksu, ul. Astana, 37
27.5 km
Maxi Cinema
ul. M. Auezova 47B, TRTs "Maxi Mall"
129 km
Lyumer
g. Ekibastuz, ul. Auezova, 49 B\1
129 km
Stroitel
g. Yarovoe, ul. 40 let Oktyabrya, 1d
130 km
Kinozal
Altayskiy kray, selo Kulunda, ul. Pervomayskaya, 40
138 km
MBUK Kulundinskiy mezhposelencheskiy Dom kultury
Kulunda, ul. Sovetskaya, 28
138 km
Premera
g. Slavgorod, ul. Karla Marksa, 167
139 km
Kinozal "PREMERA" Tsentr Kino
Klyuchi, ul. Tsentralnaya, d. 22
150 km
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree