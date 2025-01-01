Menu
CINEMA STAR
Cinemas
CINEMA STAR
CINEMA STAR
Pavlodar
Address
g. Pavlodar, ul. Ak. Satpaeva, 83
Phone
+7 (7182) 77-77-99
Bar
LUX
Sofas
Now Playing
New Releases
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
Agent & Irbis
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy, Action
Жұмбақ қыз
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Goat
2025, USA, Horror, Sport
Rogue
2025, Kazakhstan, Family
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
Аш пен тоқ
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy, Fantasy
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
The Blue Whale
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Thriller
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
2025, USA, Adventure, Drama, Fantasy, Romantic
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
