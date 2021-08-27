Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Pavlodar Cinemas Irtysh Cinema Dolby Atmos 3D

Irtysh Cinema Dolby Atmos 3D

Pavlodar
Address
g. Pavlodar, ul. Kairbaeva, 70
Show on map
Phone

+7 (7182) 62-71-71 / автоответчик

Call
Add to Favourites Already in favourites
Bar
Located in a shopping centre
Cafe
Dolby Atmos
few votes Rate
3 votes
Add to Favourites Already in favourites
Convenient schedule - show the cinema at the top of lists

Cinema reviews

asxat9510 27 August 2021, 13:12
На сайте указаны одни цены в реале совсем другие второй раз прихожу за неделю и постоянно за 1500 билет. На сайте указано от 700-800 тенге
Мира Чалгимбаева 9 March 2021, 11:13
возьмите трубку. 30 минут не могу дозвониться. купить билет только через тикетон можно? там переплата довольно большая.
Reviews Write review
3 votes
Rate
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
One Battle After Another
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
Agent & Irbis
Agent & Irbis
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy, Action
Жұмбақ қыз
Жұмбақ қыз
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Goat
Goat
2025, USA, Horror, Sport
Rogue
Rogue
2025, Kazakhstan, Family
Altered
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
Аш пен тоқ
Аш пен тоқ
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy, Fantasy
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
The Blue Whale
The Blue Whale
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Thriller
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
2025, USA, Adventure, Drama, Fantasy, Romantic
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more