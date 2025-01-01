Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Pavlodar Cinemas Irtysh Cinema Dolby Atmos 3D Irtysh Cinema Dolby Atmos 3D Cinema (Pavlodar) on the map

Irtysh Cinema Dolby Atmos 3D Cinema (Pavlodar) on the map

Irtysh Cinema Dolby Atmos 3D Cinema (Pavlodar) on the map All about the cinema
View cinemas on the map

Cinemas Nearby

1.1 km
CINEMA STAR g. Pavlodar, ul. Ak. Satpaeva, 83
5
1.9 km
im. Shakena Aymanova 3D g. Pavlodar, ul. Suraganova, 19/1
5
3.1 km
Festival Cinema Dolby Atmos 3D g. Pavlodar, ul. Kamzina, 67/2
5
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
One Battle After Another
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
Agent & Irbis
Agent & Irbis
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy, Action
Жұмбақ қыз
Жұмбақ қыз
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Goat
Goat
2025, USA, Horror, Sport
Rogue
Rogue
2025, Kazakhstan, Family
Altered
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
Аш пен тоқ
Аш пен тоқ
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy, Fantasy
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
The Blue Whale
The Blue Whale
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Thriller
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
2025, USA, Adventure, Drama, Fantasy, Romantic
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more