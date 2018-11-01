Menu
Festival Cinema Dolby Atmos 3D

Pavlodar
Address
g. Pavlodar, ul. Kamzina, 67/2
Phone

+7 (7182) 66-14-76

Tickets from 1500 ₸
Bar
Dolby Atmos
LUX
Sofas
few votes Rate
5 votes
Tickets from 1500 ₸
Showtimes at the Festival Cinema Dolby Atmos 3D cinema
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
Today 2 sessions
21:15 from 2600 ₸ 23:25 from 2600 ₸ ...
Agent & Irbis
Agent & Irbis
Today 6 sessions
12:50 from 2800 ₸ 16:10 from 2400 ₸ 18:00 from 2600 ₸ 19:50 from 2600 ₸ ...
Altered
Altered
Today 3 sessions
10:20 from 2200 ₸ 15:20 from 2400 ₸ 17:50 from 2400 ₸ ...
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Today 4 sessions
10:30 from 1500 ₸ 13:20 from 1500 ₸ 16:55 from 1500 ₸ 19:15 from 1500 ₸ ...
Cinema reviews

Виктор Козадаев 1 November 2018, 11:32
Не берут трубки чтобы сделать бронь. Очень грубый персонал, девушка кассир матом начала орать когда я дословно спросил "у вас брони по телефону… Read more…
ღ ღ ღна ВЫ и ШЕПОТОМღ ღ ღأينور 6 November 2021, 19:19
Почему трубку не берут???????
5 votes
Films at the Festival Cinema Dolby Atmos 3D cinema

A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey Adventure, Drama, Fantasy, Romantic 2025, USA
2D, RU
21:15 from 2600 ₸ 23:25 from 2600 ₸
Agent & Irbis
Agent & Irbis Comedy, Action 2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KZ
12:50 from 2800 ₸ 16:10 from 2400 ₸ 18:00 from 2600 ₸ 19:50 from 2600 ₸ 21:40 from 2600 ₸ 23:30 from 2600 ₸
Altered
Altered Action, Sci-Fi 2025, Canada
2D, RU
10:20 from 2200 ₸ 15:20 from 2400 ₸ 17:50 from 2400 ₸
