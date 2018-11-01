Menu
Kinoafisha Pavlodar
Cinemas
Festival Cinema Dolby Atmos 3D
Festival Cinema Dolby Atmos 3D
Pavlodar
Ratings
About the cinema
Showtimes
Map
Reviews
Address
g. Pavlodar, ul. Kamzina, 67/2
Phone
+7 (7182) 66-14-76
Tickets from 1500 ₸
Bar
Dolby Atmos
LUX
Sofas
5
votes
Tickets from 1500 ₸
Showtimes
at the Festival Cinema Dolby Atmos 3D cinema
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
Today 2 sessions
21:15
from 2600 ₸
23:25
from 2600 ₸
Agent & Irbis
Today 6 sessions
12:50
from 2800 ₸
16:10
from 2400 ₸
18:00
from 2600 ₸
19:50
from 2600 ₸
Altered
Today 3 sessions
10:20
from 2200 ₸
15:20
from 2400 ₸
17:50
from 2400 ₸
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Today 4 sessions
10:30
from 1500 ₸
13:20
from 1500 ₸
16:55
from 1500 ₸
19:15
from 1500 ₸
Tomorrow
from 1500 ₸
1 October
from 1500 ₸
Cinema reviews
Виктор Козадаев
1 November 2018, 11:32
Не берут трубки чтобы сделать бронь. Очень грубый персонал, девушка кассир матом начала орать когда я дословно спросил "у вас брони по телефону…
ღ ღ ღна ВЫ и ШЕПОТОМღ ღ ღأينور
6 November 2021, 19:19
Почему трубку не берут???????
Films at the Festival Cinema Dolby Atmos 3D cinema
Help with tickets
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
Adventure, Drama, Fantasy, Romantic
2025, USA
2D, RU
21:15
from 2600 ₸
23:25
from 2600 ₸
Agent & Irbis
Comedy, Action
2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KZ
12:50
from 2800 ₸
16:10
from 2400 ₸
18:00
from 2600 ₸
19:50
from 2600 ₸
21:40
from 2600 ₸
23:30
from 2600 ₸
Altered
Action, Sci-Fi
2025, Canada
2D, RU
10:20
from 2200 ₸
15:20
from 2400 ₸
17:50
from 2400 ₸
