Festival Cinema Dolby Atmos 3D Cinema Reviews

Festival Cinema Dolby Atmos 3D Cinema Reviews
Виктор Козадаев 1 November 2018, 11:32
Не берут трубки чтобы сделать бронь. Очень грубый персонал, девушка кассир матом начала орать когда я дословно спросил "у вас брони по телефону сейчас не принимаются?" Если ещё раз пойду в кино, то точно не туда
1 November 2018, 11:32 Reply
ღ ღ ღна ВЫ и ШЕПОТОМღ ღ ღأينور 6 November 2021, 19:19
Почему трубку не берут???????
6 November 2021, 19:19 Reply
