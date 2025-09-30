Menu
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
Adventure, Drama, Fantasy, Romantic
2025, USA
2D, RU
21:15
from 2600 ₸
23:25
from 2600 ₸
Agent & Irbis
Comedy, Action
2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KZ
12:50
from 2800 ₸
16:10
from 2400 ₸
18:00
from 2600 ₸
19:50
from 2600 ₸
21:40
from 2600 ₸
23:30
from 2600 ₸
Altered
Action, Sci-Fi
2025, Canada
2D, RU
10:20
from 2200 ₸
15:20
from 2400 ₸
17:50
from 2400 ₸
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Action, Adventure, Animation
2025, Japan
2D, RU
10:30
from 1500 ₸
13:20
from 1500 ₸
16:55
from 1500 ₸
19:15
from 1500 ₸
Goat
Horror, Sport
2025, USA
2D, RU
10:50
from 2800 ₸
13:45
from 3200 ₸
18:45
from 3600 ₸
23:45
from 3600 ₸
One Battle After Another
Crime, Drama, Thriller
2025, USA
2D, RU
10:45
from 3200 ₸
14:40
from 3000 ₸
15:45
from 3400 ₸
17:40
from 3000 ₸
20:45
from 3600 ₸
22:40
from 3200 ₸
Pets on a Train
Action, Animation, Comedy
2025, France
2D, RU
10:15
from 1500 ₸
13:35
from 1500 ₸
Rogue
Family
2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KZ
10:30
from 2200 ₸
14:10
from 2400 ₸
15:40
from 2400 ₸
Splitsville
Comedy
2025, USA
2D, RU
13:40
from 2200 ₸
20:40
from 3200 ₸
The Blue Whale
Drama, Thriller
2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KZ
11:55
from 1500 ₸
17:30
from 1500 ₸
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
Horror
2025, New Zealand / Paraguay
2D, RU
23:55
from 2600 ₸
Аш пен тоқ
Drama, Comedy, Fantasy
2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KZ
12:00
from 2200 ₸
19:45
from 2600 ₸
Жұмбақ қыз
Comedy
2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KZ
12:20
from 2200 ₸
16:00
from 2400 ₸
19:25
from 2600 ₸
22:05
from 2600 ₸
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
Drama
2025, Kyrgyzstan
2D, KZ
21:20
from 2600 ₸
23:20
from 2600 ₸
