Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Pavlodar Cinemas Festival Cinema Dolby Atmos 3D Festival Cinema Dolby Atmos 3D Cinema Showtimes

Festival Cinema Dolby Atmos 3D Cinema Showtimes

Tomorrow 30 Wed 1
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets? Click a showtime and book tickets for the best seats online
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey Adventure, Drama, Fantasy, Romantic 2025, USA
2D, RU
21:15 from 2600 ₸ 23:25 from 2600 ₸
Agent & Irbis
Agent & Irbis Comedy, Action 2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KZ
12:50 from 2800 ₸ 16:10 from 2400 ₸ 18:00 from 2600 ₸ 19:50 from 2600 ₸ 21:40 from 2600 ₸ 23:30 from 2600 ₸
Altered
Altered Action, Sci-Fi 2025, Canada
2D, RU
10:20 from 2200 ₸ 15:20 from 2400 ₸ 17:50 from 2400 ₸
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito Action, Adventure, Animation 2025, Japan
2D, RU
10:30 from 1500 ₸ 13:20 from 1500 ₸ 16:55 from 1500 ₸ 19:15 from 1500 ₸
Goat
Goat Horror, Sport 2025, USA
2D, RU
10:50 from 2800 ₸ 13:45 from 3200 ₸ 18:45 from 3600 ₸ 23:45 from 3600 ₸
One Battle After Another
One Battle After Another Crime, Drama, Thriller 2025, USA
2D, RU
10:45 from 3200 ₸ 14:40 from 3000 ₸ 15:45 from 3400 ₸ 17:40 from 3000 ₸ 20:45 from 3600 ₸ 22:40 from 3200 ₸
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train Action, Animation, Comedy 2025, France
2D, RU
10:15 from 1500 ₸ 13:35 from 1500 ₸
Rogue
Rogue Family 2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KZ
10:30 from 2200 ₸ 14:10 from 2400 ₸ 15:40 from 2400 ₸
Splitsville
Splitsville Comedy 2025, USA
2D, RU
13:40 from 2200 ₸ 20:40 from 3200 ₸
The Blue Whale
The Blue Whale Drama, Thriller 2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KZ
11:55 from 1500 ₸ 17:30 from 1500 ₸
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell Horror 2025, New Zealand / Paraguay
2D, RU
23:55 from 2600 ₸
Аш пен тоқ
Аш пен тоқ Drama, Comedy, Fantasy 2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KZ
12:00 from 2200 ₸ 19:45 from 2600 ₸
Жұмбақ қыз
Жұмбақ қыз Comedy 2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KZ
12:20 from 2200 ₸ 16:00 from 2400 ₸ 19:25 from 2600 ₸ 22:05 from 2600 ₸
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат Drama 2025, Kyrgyzstan
2D, KZ
21:20 from 2600 ₸ 23:20 from 2600 ₸
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
One Battle After Another
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
Agent & Irbis
Agent & Irbis
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy, Action
Жұмбақ қыз
Жұмбақ қыз
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Goat
Goat
2025, USA, Horror, Sport
Rogue
Rogue
2025, Kazakhstan, Family
Altered
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
Аш пен тоқ
Аш пен тоқ
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy, Fantasy
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
The Blue Whale
The Blue Whale
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Thriller
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
2025, USA, Adventure, Drama, Fantasy, Romantic
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more