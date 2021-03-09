Menu
Мира Чалгимбаева 9 March 2021, 11:13
возьмите трубку. 30 минут не могу дозвониться. купить билет только через тикетон можно? там переплата довольно большая.
9 March 2021, 11:13 Reply
asxat9510 27 August 2021, 13:12
Vote
На сайте указаны одни цены в реале совсем другие второй раз прихожу за неделю и постоянно за 1500 билет. На сайте указано от 700-800 тенге
27 August 2021, 13:12 Reply
