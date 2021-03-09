Menu
Irtysh Cinema Dolby Atmos 3D
Irtysh Cinema Dolby Atmos 3D Cinema Reviews
Irtysh Cinema Dolby Atmos 3D Cinema Reviews
Мира Чалгимбаева
9 March 2021, 11:13
возьмите трубку. 30 минут не могу дозвониться. купить билет только через тикетон можно? там переплата довольно большая.
9 March 2021, 11:13
1
0
Reply
asxat9510
27 August 2021, 13:12
Vote
На сайте указаны одни цены в реале совсем другие второй раз прихожу за неделю и постоянно за 1500 билет. На сайте указано от 700-800 тенге
27 August 2021, 13:12
1
0
Reply
Now Playing
New Releases
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
Agent & Irbis
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy, Action
Жұмбақ қыз
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Goat
2025, USA, Horror, Sport
Rogue
2025, Kazakhstan, Family
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
Аш пен тоқ
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy, Fantasy
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
The Blue Whale
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Thriller
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
2025, USA, Adventure, Drama, Fantasy, Romantic
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
