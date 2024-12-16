Menu
Kinoafisha Ekibastuz Cinemas Maxi Cinema

Maxi Cinema

Ekibastuz
Address
ul. M. Auezova 47B, TRTs "Maxi Mall"
Tickets from 1500 ₸
Tickets from 1500 ₸
Showtimes at the Maxi Cinema cinema
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
Today 3 sessions
10:20 from 1500 ₸ 12:20 from 1500 ₸ 15:45 from 1800 ₸ ...
Agent & Irbis
Agent & Irbis
Today 4 sessions
11:35 from 1500 ₸ 15:10 from 1800 ₸ 17:50 from 2000 ₸ 20:30 from 2000 ₸ ...
Altered
Altered
Today 2 sessions
10:00 from 1500 ₸ 14:50 from 1800 ₸ ...
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Today 1 session
14:25 from 1800 ₸ ...
All showtimes and tickets

Cinema reviews

Сергей Линк 16 December 2024, 07:52
Публикуйте афишу с разбивкой по дате и времени
Films at the Maxi Cinema cinema

A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey Adventure, Drama, Fantasy, Romantic 2025, USA
2D, RU
10:20 from 1500 ₸ 12:20 from 1500 ₸ 15:45 from 1800 ₸
Agent & Irbis
Agent & Irbis Comedy, Action 2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KZ
11:35 from 1500 ₸ 15:10 from 1800 ₸ 17:50 from 2000 ₸ 20:30 from 2000 ₸
Altered
Altered Action, Sci-Fi 2025, Canada
2D, RU
10:00 from 1500 ₸ 14:50 from 1800 ₸
