A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
Adventure, Drama, Fantasy, Romantic
2025, USA
2D, RU
10:20
from 1500 ₸
12:20
from 1500 ₸
15:45
from 1800 ₸
Agent & Irbis
Comedy, Action
2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KZ
11:35
from 1500 ₸
15:10
from 1800 ₸
17:50
from 2000 ₸
20:30
from 2000 ₸
Altered
Action, Sci-Fi
2025, Canada
2D, RU
10:00
from 1500 ₸
14:50
from 1800 ₸
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Action, Adventure, Animation
2025, Japan
2D, RU
14:25
from 1800 ₸
Goat
Horror, Sport
2025, USA
2D, RU
10:00
from 1600 ₸
Junglilau
Comedy
2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KZ
18:05
from 2000 ₸
19:50
from 2000 ₸
Rogue
Family
2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KZ
11:30
from 1500 ₸
13:25
from 1500 ₸
Splitsville
Comedy
2025, USA
2D, RU
19:40
from 2000 ₸
23:30
from 2000 ₸
The Long Walk
Horror
2025, USA
2D, RU
17:15
from 1800 ₸
19:20
from 2000 ₸
Аш пен тоқ
Drama, Comedy, Fantasy
2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KZ
10:00
13:15
from 1500 ₸
16:30
from 2000 ₸
Жұмбақ қыз
Comedy
2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KZ
11:55
from 1500 ₸
17:00
from 1800 ₸
18:45
from 2000 ₸
22:20
from 2000 ₸
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
Drama
2025, Kyrgyzstan
2D, KZ
13:40
from 1800 ₸
21:25
from 2000 ₸
