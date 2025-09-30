Menu
Showtime
Started
Tickets Available
Low price
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey Adventure, Drama, Fantasy, Romantic 2025, USA
2D, RU
10:20 from 1500 ₸ 12:20 from 1500 ₸ 15:45 from 1800 ₸
Agent & Irbis
Agent & Irbis Comedy, Action 2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KZ
11:35 from 1500 ₸ 15:10 from 1800 ₸ 17:50 from 2000 ₸ 20:30 from 2000 ₸
Altered
Altered Action, Sci-Fi 2025, Canada
2D, RU
10:00 from 1500 ₸ 14:50 from 1800 ₸
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito Action, Adventure, Animation 2025, Japan
2D, RU
14:25 from 1800 ₸
Goat
Goat Horror, Sport 2025, USA
2D, RU
10:00 from 1600 ₸
Junglilau
Junglilau Comedy 2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KZ
18:05 from 2000 ₸ 19:50 from 2000 ₸
Rogue
Rogue Family 2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KZ
11:30 from 1500 ₸ 13:25 from 1500 ₸
Splitsville
Splitsville Comedy 2025, USA
2D, RU
19:40 from 2000 ₸ 23:30 from 2000 ₸
The Long Walk
The Long Walk Horror 2025, USA
2D, RU
17:15 from 1800 ₸ 19:20 from 2000 ₸
Аш пен тоқ
Аш пен тоқ Drama, Comedy, Fantasy 2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KZ
10:00 13:15 from 1500 ₸ 16:30 from 2000 ₸
Жұмбақ қыз
Жұмбақ қыз Comedy 2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KZ
11:55 from 1500 ₸ 17:00 from 1800 ₸ 18:45 from 2000 ₸ 22:20 from 2000 ₸
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат Drama 2025, Kyrgyzstan
2D, KZ
13:40 from 1800 ₸ 21:25 from 2000 ₸
