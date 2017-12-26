Menu
Lyumer

Ekibastuz
Address
g. Ekibastuz, ul. Auezova, 49 B\1
Phone

+7 (7187) 40-08-92

1 vote
Cinema reviews

Данияр Ракулов 26 December 2017, 21:12
Ну что сказать? Закрылся кинотеатр Казахстан, а болезни все те же. Пришли с женой за последние три года первый раз в кино на 23:40 и опа! Не менее 10… Read more…
Киноафиша.инфо 28 December 2017, 18:20
Данияр, добрый вечер! Спасибо за отзыв и с наступающими Новогодними праздниками вас!
Передадим информацию коллегам в ближайшее время.
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Agent & Irbis
Agent & Irbis
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy, Action
Жұмбақ қыз
Жұмбақ қыз
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
2025, USA, Adventure, Drama, Fantasy, Romantic
Аш пен тоқ
Аш пен тоқ
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy, Fantasy
Junglilau
Junglilau
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Altered
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
Splitsville
Splitsville
2025, USA, Comedy
Rogue
Rogue
2025, Kazakhstan, Family
Goat
Goat
2025, USA, Horror, Sport
