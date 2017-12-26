Menu
Lyumer
Lyumer
Ekibastuz
Address
g. Ekibastuz, ul. Auezova, 49 B\1
Phone
+7 (7187) 40-08-92
Данияр Ракулов
26 December 2017, 21:12
Ну что сказать? Закрылся кинотеатр Казахстан, а болезни все те же. Пришли с женой за последние три года первый раз в кино на 23:40 и опа! Не менее 10…
Киноафиша.инфо
28 December 2017, 18:20
Данияр, добрый вечер! Спасибо за отзыв и с наступающими Новогодними праздниками вас!
Передадим информацию коллегам в ближайшее время.
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Agent & Irbis
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy, Action
Жұмбақ қыз
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
2025, USA, Adventure, Drama, Fantasy, Romantic
Аш пен тоқ
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy, Fantasy
Junglilau
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
Splitsville
2025, USA, Comedy
Rogue
2025, Kazakhstan, Family
Goat
2025, USA, Horror, Sport
