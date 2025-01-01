Menu
Kinoafisha Ekibastuz
Cinemas
Lyumer
Lyumer Cinema Showtimes
Lyumer Cinema Showtimes
Oops!
Seems like we don't have the schedule for this cinema, but we are doing our best to make the schedule available!
Let me know when the schedule is here
Cinemas Nearby
150
meters
Maxi Cinema
ul. M. Auezova 47B, TRTs "Maxi Mall"
5
Now Playing
New Releases
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Agent & Irbis
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy, Action
Жұмбақ қыз
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
2025, USA, Adventure, Drama, Fantasy, Romantic
Аш пен тоқ
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy, Fantasy
Junglilau
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
Splitsville
2025, USA, Comedy
Rogue
2025, Kazakhstan, Family
Goat
2025, USA, Horror, Sport
