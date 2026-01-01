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Kinoafisha Pavlodar Cinemas G Cinema Park G Cinema Park Cinema (Pavlodar) on the map

G Cinema Park Cinema (Pavlodar) on the map

G Cinema Park Cinema (Pavlodar) on the map All about the cinema
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Cinemas Nearby

1.8 km
Irtysh Cinema Dolby Atmos 3D g. Pavlodar, ul. Kairbaeva, 70
5
2.3 km
Festival Cinema Dolby Atmos 3D g. Pavlodar, ul. Kamzina, 67/2
5
2.7 km
CINEMA STAR g. Pavlodar, ul. Ak. Satpaeva, 83
5
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