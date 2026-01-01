Menu
Kinoafisha
Pavlodar, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha Pavlodar
Cinemas
G Cinema Park
G Cinema Park Cinema (Pavlodar) on the map
G Cinema Park Cinema (Pavlodar) on the map
All cinemas
Nearby
On map
Ratings
About the cinema
Showtimes
Map
G Cinema Park Cinema (Pavlodar) on the map
All about the cinema
View cinemas on the map
Cinemas Nearby
1.8
km
Irtysh Cinema Dolby Atmos 3D
g. Pavlodar, ul. Kairbaeva, 70
5
2.3
km
Festival Cinema Dolby Atmos 3D
g. Pavlodar, ul. Kamzina, 67/2
5
2.7
km
CINEMA STAR
g. Pavlodar, ul. Ak. Satpaeva, 83
5
Now Playing
New Releases
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Fall 2
2026, USA, Adventure, Drama
Insidious: Out of the Further
2026, Great Britain, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Pochtalon pobedy
2026, Russia / Kazakhstan / Belarus, Drama, War, History
Mutiny
2026, USA, Action, Thriller, Crime
Moana
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Family
Untitled Anne Hathaway & Robert Mitchell Film
2026, USA, Detective, Thriller
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone
2001, Great Britain / USA, Adventure, Family, Fairy Tale
I, Object
2026, Canada / New Zealand, Animation, Drama, Fantasy
Tom and Jerry: Forbidden Compass
2025, China, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree