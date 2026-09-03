G Cinema Park schedule in Pavlodar on 3 September 2026 14 kun Comedy 2026, Kazakhstan 2D, KZ 13:30 from 2500 ₸ 18:25 from 2500 ₸ Above and Below Action, Thriller 2026, USA / Spain 2D, RU 18:40 from 2000 ₸ Fall 2 Adventure, Drama 2026, USA 2D, RU 14:10 from 2000 ₸ 17:45 from 2500 ₸ 20:00 from 2500 ₸ 21:25 from 2000 ₸ 23:55 from 2000 ₸ Insidious: Out of the Further Horror, Detective, Thriller 2026, Great Britain 2D, RU 23:35 from 2500 ₸ Mutiny Action, Thriller, Crime 2026, USA 2D, RU 15:20 from 2000 ₸ The Odyssey Adventure, Fantasy, Action 2026, USA 2D, RU 23:25 from 2000 ₸ The Runner Action, Thriller 2026, USA 2D, RU 15:05 from 2500 ₸ Untitled Anne Hathaway & Robert Mitchell Film Detective, Thriller 2026, USA 2D, RU 13:35 from 2000 ₸ Последний богатырь. Колобок Family, Fantasy 2026, Russia 2D, RU 12:15 from 2000 ₸ Почтальон победы Drama, War, History 2026, Russia / Kazakhstan / Belarus 2D, KZ 11:55 from 2000 ₸ 2D, RU 17:00 from 2000 ₸ 22:15 from 2000 ₸