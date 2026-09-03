Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Pavlodar Cinemas G Cinema Park G Cinema Park Cinema Showtimes

G Cinema Park Cinema Showtimes

Today 3
Format
Group Screenings

G Cinema Park schedule in Pavlodar on 3 September 2026
14 kun
14 kun Comedy 2026, Kazakhstan
2D, KZ
13:30 from 2500 ₸ 18:25 from 2500 ₸
Above and Below
Above and Below Action, Thriller 2026, USA / Spain
2D, RU
18:40 from 2000 ₸
Fall 2
Fall 2 Adventure, Drama 2026, USA
2D, RU
14:10 from 2000 ₸ 17:45 from 2500 ₸ 20:00 from 2500 ₸ 21:25 from 2000 ₸ 23:55 from 2000 ₸
Insidious: Out of the Further
Insidious: Out of the Further Horror, Detective, Thriller 2026, Great Britain
2D, RU
23:35 from 2500 ₸
Mutiny
Mutiny Action, Thriller, Crime 2026, USA
2D, RU
15:20 from 2000 ₸
The Odyssey
The Odyssey Adventure, Fantasy, Action 2026, USA
2D, RU
23:25 from 2000 ₸
The Runner
The Runner Action, Thriller 2026, USA
2D, RU
15:05 from 2500 ₸
Untitled Anne Hathaway & Robert Mitchell Film
Untitled Anne Hathaway & Robert Mitchell Film Detective, Thriller 2026, USA
2D, RU
13:35 from 2000 ₸
Последний богатырь. Колобок
Последний богатырь. Колобок Family, Fantasy 2026, Russia
2D, RU
12:15 from 2000 ₸
Почтальон победы
Почтальон победы Drama, War, History 2026, Russia / Kazakhstan / Belarus
2D, KZ
11:55 from 2000 ₸
2D, RU
17:00 from 2000 ₸ 22:15 from 2000 ₸
The cinema reserves the right to change showtimes and ticket prices
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
The Odyssey
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Fall 2
Fall 2
2026, USA, Adventure, Drama
Insidious: Out of the Further
Insidious: Out of the Further
2026, Great Britain, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Pochtalon pobedy
Pochtalon pobedy
2026, Russia / Kazakhstan / Belarus, Drama, War, History
Mutiny
Mutiny
2026, USA, Action, Thriller, Crime
Moana
Moana
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Family
Untitled Anne Hathaway & Robert Mitchell Film
Untitled Anne Hathaway & Robert Mitchell Film
2026, USA, Detective, Thriller
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone
2001, Great Britain / USA, Adventure, Family, Fairy Tale
I, Object
I, Object
2026, Canada / New Zealand, Animation, Drama, Fantasy
Tom and Jerry: Forbidden Compass
Tom and Jerry: Forbidden Compass
2025, China, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more