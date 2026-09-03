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Kinoafisha Pavlodar Cinemas G Cinema Park

G Cinema Park

Pavlodar
Address
G Cinema Park, City center, Pavlodar, Pavlodar Region, 140000, Kazakhstan
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Tickets from 2000 ₸
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About the cinema

G Cinema Park is a cinema located in Pavlodar, Kazakhstan. The venue is situated within the urban area of Pavlodar at coordinates 52.293333, 76.973424. Publicly available information identifies G Cinema Park as a commercial city cinema serving local audiences. Specific details about the number of screens, exact technical formats (IMAX, Dolby Atmos, etc.) and the venue's history are not publicly documented. City cinemas of this type typically offer a box office, concessions and digital projection; contact the cinema directly for precise technical and program information.
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Tickets from 2000 ₸
Add to Favourites Already in favourites
Convenient schedule - show the cinema at the top of lists
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The cinema reserves the right to change showtimes and ticket prices
Showtimes at the G Cinema Park cinema
14 kun
14 kun
Today 2 sessions
13:30 from 2500 ₸ 18:25 from 2500 ₸ ...
Above and Below
Above and Below
Today 1 session
18:40 from 2000 ₸ ...
Fall 2
Fall 2
Today 5 sessions
14:10 from 2000 ₸ 17:45 from 2500 ₸ 20:00 from 2500 ₸ 21:25 from 2000 ₸ ...
Insidious: Out of the Further
Insidious: Out of the Further
Today 1 session
23:35 from 2500 ₸ ...
All showtimes and tickets

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Films at the G Cinema Park cinema

Today 3
How do I book tickets? Click a showtime and book tickets for the best seats online
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
14 kun
14 kun Comedy 2026, Kazakhstan
2D, KZ
13:30 from 2500 ₸ 18:25 from 2500 ₸
Above and Below
Above and Below Action, Thriller 2026, USA / Spain
2D, RU
18:40 from 2000 ₸
Fall 2
Fall 2 Adventure, Drama 2026, USA
2D, RU
14:10 from 2000 ₸ 17:45 from 2500 ₸ 20:00 from 2500 ₸ 21:25 from 2000 ₸ 23:55 from 2000 ₸
All showtimes and tickets
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
The Odyssey
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Fall 2
Fall 2
2026, USA, Adventure, Drama
Insidious: Out of the Further
Insidious: Out of the Further
2026, Great Britain, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Pochtalon pobedy
Pochtalon pobedy
2026, Russia / Kazakhstan / Belarus, Drama, War, History
Mutiny
Mutiny
2026, USA, Action, Thriller, Crime
Moana
Moana
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Family
Untitled Anne Hathaway & Robert Mitchell Film
Untitled Anne Hathaway & Robert Mitchell Film
2026, USA, Detective, Thriller
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone
2001, Great Britain / USA, Adventure, Family, Fairy Tale
I, Object
I, Object
2026, Canada / New Zealand, Animation, Drama, Fantasy
Tom and Jerry: Forbidden Compass
Tom and Jerry: Forbidden Compass
2025, China, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
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