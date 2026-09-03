Showtimes for Monster Mia in Almaty on 3 September 2026 Arman Aziya Park Moskva 2D 17:10 from Chaplin ADK Sayran 2D, RU 12:15 from Chaplin Mega Alma-Ata g. Almaty, ul. Rozybakieva, 247a 2D, RU 13:20 from 16:00 from Chaplin MegaPark Zhibek Zholy 2D, RU 12:05 from 14:50 from Cinemax Dostyk Multiplex Abaya 2D 12:30 from 14:25 from Illyuzion Maxima Rayymbek batyra 2D, RU 12:10 from 13:50 from Kinoforum 10 (TRTs Forum) g. Almaty, ul. Seyfullina, 617, TRTs «Forum», 5-y etazh 2D 12:15 from Kinopark 11 Esentai IMAX Baykonur 2D, RU 12:40 from Kinoplexx 12 Alatau Plaza g. Almaty, ul. Yrysty, 46/4, TTs Alatau Plaza 2D, RU 11:50 from Kinoplexx 5 Maxima g. Almaty, TRK MAXIMA, pr. Rayymbeka, 239g 2D, RU 14:50 from Kinoplexx 6 Almaty Mall g. Almaty, TTs Almaty Mall, ul. Zhandosova, 83 2D, RU 12:10 from Lumiera Cinema Zhibek Zholy 2D, RU 13:20 from Star Cinema 3D g. Almaty, prosp. Rayymbeka, zapadnoe napravlenie do ukazatelya «Aport» 2D, RU 11:40 from