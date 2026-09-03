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Kinoafisha Films Monster Mia Showtimes for Monster Mia (2026) in Almaty today

Showtimes for Monster Mia (2026) in Almaty today

Monster Mia
Monster Mia Adventure, Animation, Comedy 2026 / Austria / Germany / Spain
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All about animated film
Today 3 Tomorrow 4 Sat 5 Sun 6 Mon 7 Tue 8 Wed 9
Format
Group Screenings

Showtimes for Monster Mia in Almaty on 3 September 2026
Arman Aziya Park
Moskva
2D
17:10 from
Chaplin ADK
Sayran
2D, RU
12:15 from
Chaplin Mega Alma-Ata g. Almaty, ul. Rozybakieva, 247a
2D, RU
13:20 from 16:00 from
Chaplin MegaPark
Zhibek Zholy
2D, RU
12:05 from 14:50 from
Cinemax Dostyk Multiplex
Abaya
2D
12:30 from 14:25 from
Illyuzion Maxima
Rayymbek batyra
2D, RU
12:10 from 13:50 from
Kinoforum 10 (TRTs Forum) g. Almaty, ul. Seyfullina, 617, TRTs «Forum», 5-y etazh
2D
12:15 from
Kinopark 11 Esentai IMAX
Baykonur
2D, RU
12:40 from
Kinoplexx 12 Alatau Plaza g. Almaty, ul. Yrysty, 46/4, TTs Alatau Plaza
2D, RU
11:50 from
Kinoplexx 5 Maxima g. Almaty, TRK MAXIMA, pr. Rayymbeka, 239g
2D, RU
14:50 from
Kinoplexx 6 Almaty Mall g. Almaty, TTs Almaty Mall, ul. Zhandosova, 83
2D, RU
12:10 from
Lumiera Cinema
Zhibek Zholy
2D, RU
13:20 from
Star Cinema 3D g. Almaty, prosp. Rayymbeka, zapadnoe napravlenie do ukazatelya «Aport»
2D, RU
11:40 from
The cinema reserves the right to change showtimes and ticket prices
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