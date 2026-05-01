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Kinoafisha Films Scotty Scotty, 2025 Screening times in Almaty

Scotty, 2025 Screening times in Almaty

Tickets
All about animated film
Tomorrow 21 Fri 22
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Scotty? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from
Started 20:50 from
Tickets Available 20:50 from
Low price 20:50 from
Arman Dostyk
Abaya
2D
10:30 from 12:40 from 14:50 from
Cinemax Dostyk Multiplex
Abaya
2D
10:10 from 11:10 from
Kinopark 11 Esentai IMAX
Baykonur
2D, RU
16:00 from 17:40 from
Kinopark 5 Atakent g. Almaty, TRK Atakent Mall, ul. Timiryazeva, 42 k3
2D, RU
15:20 from 17:30 from
Kinoplexx 7 Aport g. Almaty, TRTs Aport Mall, ul. Tashkentskiy trakt, 17k
2D, RU
15:00 from 16:40 from
Lumiera Cinema
Zhibek Zholy
2D
12:15 from 14:00 from
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