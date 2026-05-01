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Scotty
Scotty, 2025 Screening times in Almaty
Scotty, 2025 Screening times in Almaty
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All about animated film
Tomorrow
21
Fri
22
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RU
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Arman Dostyk
Abaya
2D
10:30
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12:40
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14:50
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Cinemax Dostyk Multiplex
Abaya
2D
10:10
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11:10
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Baykonur
2D, RU
16:00
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17:40
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g. Almaty, TRK Atakent Mall, ul. Timiryazeva, 42 k3
2D, RU
15:20
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17:30
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Kinoplexx 7 Aport
g. Almaty, TRTs Aport Mall, ul. Tashkentskiy trakt, 17k
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15:00
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Zhibek Zholy
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