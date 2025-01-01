Menu
Ozen Cinema
g. Zhanaozen, mkrn Samal, 44, TRK «ZIBA»
400 meters
Zhalyn 3D
g. Zhanaozen, 3A mkrn, zdanie kinoteatra «Zhalyn»
550 meters
Zhalyn 3D Zhanaozen
g. Zhanaozen, TRK «Zhanaozen», 5 mkrn
900 meters
Kinoplexx Zhanaozen
g. Zhanaozen, TRK Zhanaozen, 5-y mikrorayon, 1
2.4 km
Yunost 3D
g. Aktau, 11 mkrn, TTs «Yunost»
143 km
Bayterek 3D cinema
g. Aktau, 27 mkrn, TRTs «Bayterek», 3-y etazh
143 km
GDK im. Abaya
g. Aktau, mkr. 4, d. 71
143 km
Kinoplexx Aktau
g. Aktau, 16 mkrn, TRK «Aktau»
143 km
Zhalyn 3D
Fort-Shevchenko, ul. Baymaganbet Mayauly, stroenie 19
246 km
Zhalyn
ul. Қosay ata, 4/3
288 km
Park Cinema Amburan
g. Baku, pos. Bilgyah, Amburan Beach Club
383 km
CinemaPlus Amburan Mall
g. Baku, pos. Bilgyah, Amburan Mall TTs
384 km
