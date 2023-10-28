Menu
Address
g. Aktau, 27 mkrn, TRTs «Bayterek», 3-y etazh
Phone
+7 (7292) 41-82-82
/ автоответчик
Cinema reviews
kenesay tekisbaev
28 October 2023, 20:49
У вас с телефоном проблема.Кто- то поднимает и говорит ало,смеется и бросает телефон!!!это было несколько раз в день!!!
salima.elibaeva
19 February 2023, 14:07
Билет возврат жасауга болама
Qaitadan
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Junglilau
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
Zhas emes zhubaylar
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
Жұмбақ қыз
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Rogue
2025, Kazakhstan, Family
