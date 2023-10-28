Menu
Русский English
Kinoafisha Aktau Cinemas Bayterek 3D cinema

Bayterek 3D cinema

Aktau
Address
g. Aktau, 27 mkrn, TRTs «Bayterek», 3-y etazh
Phone

+7 (7292) 41-82-82 / автоответчик

Bar
Cafe
few votes
7 votes
Cinema reviews

kenesay tekisbaev 28 October 2023, 20:49
У вас с телефоном проблема.Кто- то поднимает и говорит ало,смеется и бросает телефон!!!это было несколько раз в день!!!
salima.elibaeva 19 February 2023, 14:07
Билет возврат жасауга болама
7 votes
Rate
Qaitadan
Qaitadan
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Junglilau
Junglilau
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
Zhas emes zhubaylar
Zhas emes zhubaylar
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
One Battle After Another
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
Жұмбақ қыз
Жұмбақ қыз
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Rogue
Rogue
2025, Kazakhstan, Family
