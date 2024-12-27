Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Zhanaozen Cinemas Zhalyn 3D

Zhalyn 3D

Zhanaozen
Address
g. Zhanaozen, 3A mkrn, zdanie kinoteatra «Zhalyn»
Show on map
Phone

+7 (72934) 321-92

Call
Add to Favourites Already in favourites
few votes Rate
3 votes
Add to Favourites Already in favourites
Convenient schedule - show the cinema at the top of lists

Cinema reviews

Имя Фамилия 27 December 2024, 15:44
Онбаган адамдар жиналган кинотеатр,1 жаска толмаган балага билет сурап тур,болмаса кирмейди дейди го миы жок роботтар
Shingis Shaimerdan 21 January 2024, 09:55
Сайтта басқа кино, барсаң басқа кино көрсетіп отырад
Reviews Write review
3 votes
Rate
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more