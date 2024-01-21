Menu
Kinoafisha
Zhanaozen, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha Zhanaozen
Cinemas
Zhalyn 3D
Zhalyn 3D Cinema Reviews
Zhalyn 3D Cinema Reviews
All cinemas
Nearby
On map
Ratings
About the cinema
Showtimes
Map
Reviews
Zhalyn 3D Cinema Reviews
All about the cinema
Comments
Discuss in Chat (ru)
New
Top
Write review
Shingis Shaimerdan
21 January 2024, 09:55
Vote
Сайтта басқа кино, барсаң басқа кино көрсетіп отырад
21 January 2024, 09:55
0
0
Reply
Имя Фамилия
27 December 2024, 15:44
Vote
Онбаган адамдар жиналган кинотеатр,1 жаска толмаган балага билет сурап тур,болмаса кирмейди дейди го миы жок роботтар
27 December 2024, 15:44
0
0
Reply
Only registered users can comment
Log in using
VK
OK
By logging in, you agree to the
terms of use
Authorisation by email
Discussing now
Kinoplexx Zhanaozen
14 comments
Now Playing
New Releases
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree
Authorisation by email