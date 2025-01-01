Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Zhanaozen Cinemas Zhalyn 3D Zhanaozen

Zhalyn 3D Zhanaozen

Zhanaozen
Address
g. Zhanaozen, TRK «Zhanaozen», 5 mkrn
Show on map
Phone

+7 (701) 177-75-17

Call
Add to Favourites Already in favourites
few votes Rate
1 vote
Add to Favourites Already in favourites
Convenient schedule - show the cinema at the top of lists

Cinema reviews

No reviews
Write review
1 vote
Rate
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more