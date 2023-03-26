Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Taldykorgan Cinemas Atameken cinema

Atameken cinema

Taldykorgan
Address
g. Taldykorgan, ul. Kabanbay-batyra, 54
Show on map
Phone

+7 (7282) 40-14-18

Call
Tickets from 2000 ₸
Add to Favourites Already in favourites
Bar
Sofas
few votes Rate
5 votes
Tickets from 2000 ₸
Add to Favourites Already in favourites
Convenient schedule - show the cinema at the top of lists
How to book tickets How to book tickets with a bank card How to get to the cinema with an electronic ticket What to do if... Got any questions left?
The cinema reserves the right to change showtimes and ticket prices
Showtimes at the Atameken cinema cinema
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
Today 3 sessions
10:00 from 2000 ₸ 14:00 from 2000 ₸ 17:40 from 2000 ₸ ...
Agent & Irbis
Agent & Irbis
Today 3 sessions
14:50 from 2000 ₸ 19:10 from 2000 ₸ 21:45 from 2000 ₸ ...
Altered
Altered
Today 1 session
11:50 from 2000 ₸ ...
Goat
Goat
Today 2 sessions
10:05 from 2000 ₸ 15:35 from 2000 ₸ ...
All showtimes and tickets

Cinema reviews

Marlen Marat 26 March 2023, 09:37
Кинотеатр Атамекен город Талдыкорган вчера ходил смотреть филь Джон УИК 4 очень темный экран постоянно открывают закрывают дверь конце фильма вообще… Read more…
Marlen Marat 26 March 2023, 09:43
При оплате в кассе не забудьте здачу на а то как мне сдачу не додали мелочи не стал читать вот тебе и чесное касса атамекен
Reviews Write review
5 votes
Rate

Films at the Atameken cinema cinema

Today 30
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets? Click a showtime and book tickets for the best seats online
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey Adventure, Drama, Fantasy, Romantic 2025, USA
2D, RU
10:00 from 2000 ₸ 14:00 from 2000 ₸ 17:40 from 2000 ₸
Agent & Irbis
Agent & Irbis Comedy, Action 2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KZ
14:50 from 2000 ₸ 19:10 from 2000 ₸ 21:45 from 2000 ₸
Altered
Altered Action, Sci-Fi 2025, Canada
2D, RU
11:50 from 2000 ₸
All showtimes and tickets
Жұмбақ қыз
Жұмбақ қыз
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
One Battle After Another
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
Аш пен тоқ
Аш пен тоқ
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy, Fantasy
Agent & Irbis
Agent & Irbis
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy, Action
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
2025, USA, Adventure, Drama, Fantasy, Romantic
Junglilau
Junglilau
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Goat
Goat
2025, USA, Horror, Sport
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Rogue
Rogue
2025, Kazakhstan, Family
Splitsville
Splitsville
2025, USA, Comedy
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
2025, New Zealand / Paraguay, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more