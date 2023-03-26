Menu
Atameken cinema
Atameken cinema
Taldykorgan
Address
g. Taldykorgan, ul. Kabanbay-batyra, 54
Phone
+7 (7282) 40-14-18
Tickets from 2000 ₸
Bar
Sofas
5
votes
Showtimes
at the Atameken cinema cinema
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
Today 3 sessions
10:00
from 2000 ₸
14:00
from 2000 ₸
17:40
from 2000 ₸
Agent & Irbis
Today 3 sessions
14:50
from 2000 ₸
19:10
from 2000 ₸
21:45
from 2000 ₸
Altered
Today 1 session
11:50
from 2000 ₸
Goat
Today 2 sessions
10:05
from 2000 ₸
15:35
from 2000 ₸
All showtimes and tickets
Today
from 2000 ₸
Cinema reviews
Marlen Marat
26 March 2023, 09:37
Кинотеатр Атамекен город Талдыкорган вчера ходил смотреть филь Джон УИК 4 очень темный экран постоянно открывают закрывают дверь конце фильма вообще…
Marlen Marat
26 March 2023, 09:43
При оплате в кассе не забудьте здачу на а то как мне сдачу не додали мелочи не стал читать вот тебе и чесное касса атамекен
5
votes
Films at the Atameken cinema cinema
Today
30
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
Adventure, Drama, Fantasy, Romantic
2025, USA
2D, RU
10:00
from 2000 ₸
14:00
from 2000 ₸
17:40
from 2000 ₸
Agent & Irbis
Comedy, Action
2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KZ
14:50
from 2000 ₸
19:10
from 2000 ₸
21:45
from 2000 ₸
Altered
Action, Sci-Fi
2025, Canada
2D, RU
11:50
from 2000 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Жұмбақ қыз
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
Аш пен тоқ
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy, Fantasy
Agent & Irbis
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy, Action
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
2025, USA, Adventure, Drama, Fantasy, Romantic
Junglilau
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Goat
2025, USA, Horror, Sport
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Rogue
2025, Kazakhstan, Family
Splitsville
2025, USA, Comedy
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
2025, New Zealand / Paraguay, Horror
