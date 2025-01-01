Menu
Atameken cinema Cinema (Taldykorgan) on the map All about the cinema
Cinemas Nearby

1.6 km
Kinoplexx Taldykorgan g. Taldykorgan, ul. Karatal, 24B
Жұмбақ қыз
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
Аш пен тоқ
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy, Fantasy
Agent & Irbis
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy, Action
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
2025, USA, Adventure, Drama, Fantasy, Romantic
Junglilau
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Goat
2025, USA, Horror, Sport
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Rogue
2025, Kazakhstan, Family
Splitsville
2025, USA, Comedy
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
2025, New Zealand / Paraguay, Horror
