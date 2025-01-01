Films in cinemas in Taldykorgan

Menu
Junglilau
Comedy 2025, Kazakhstan
0.0
One Battle After Another
Crime, Drama, Thriller 2025, USA
8.0
Жұмбақ қыз
Comedy 2025, Kazakhstan
0.0
Agent & Irbis
Comedy, Action 2025, Kazakhstan
0.0
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
Adventure, Drama, Fantasy, Romantic 2025, USA
5.0
Аш пен тоқ
Drama, Comedy, Fantasy 2025, Kazakhstan
0.0
Goat
Horror, Sport 2025, USA
5.0
The Long Walk
Horror 2025, USA
7.0
Splitsville
Comedy 2025, USA
6.0
Altered
Action, Sci-Fi 2025, Canada
5.0
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
Horror 2025, New Zealand / Paraguay
3.0
