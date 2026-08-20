Showtimes for PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie in Shymkent on 20 August 2026 Galaxy Cinema Shymkent g. Shymkent, prospekt Tauke hana, 330 2D 14:15 from 2100 ₸ 16:05 from 2100 ₸ Kinopark 4 Nauryz Park g. Shymkent, TRTs Nauryz Park, pr. Baydibek bi, 25 2D, RU 15:10 from 2900 ₸ 16:10 from 2900 ₸ 17:10 from 2900 ₸ 18:10 from 2900 ₸ Kinopark 5 Hyper House g. Shymkent, TRTs Hyper House, ul. Dulati, 202 2D, RU 14:50 from 2900 ₸ 15:50 from 2900 ₸ 16:40 from 2900 ₸ 17:40 from 2900 ₸ Kinoplexx 9 City Mall g. Shymkent, TRTs Shymkent City Mall, Baydibek bi, 362/7 2D, RU 14:00 from 2900 ₸ 15:00 from 2900 ₸