Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie Showtimes for PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie (2026) in Shymkent today

Showtimes for PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie (2026) in Shymkent today

PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie
PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie Adventure, Animation, Action 2026 / Canada
Watch trailer
Tickets
All about animated film
Today 20 Tomorrow 21 Sat 22 Sun 23 Mon 24 Tue 25 Wed 26
Format
Group Screenings

Showtimes for PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie in Shymkent on 20 August 2026
Galaxy Cinema Shymkent g. Shymkent, ​prospekt Tauke hana, 330
2D
14:15 from 2100 ₸ 16:05 from 2100 ₸
Kinopark 4 Nauryz Park g. Shymkent, TRTs Nauryz Park, pr. Baydibek bi, 25
2D, RU
15:10 from 2900 ₸ 16:10 from 2900 ₸ 17:10 from 2900 ₸ 18:10 from 2900 ₸
Kinopark 5 Hyper House g. Shymkent, TRTs Hyper House, ul. Dulati, 202
2D, RU
14:50 from 2900 ₸ 15:50 from 2900 ₸ 16:40 from 2900 ₸ 17:40 from 2900 ₸
Kinoplexx 9 City Mall g. Shymkent, TRTs Shymkent City Mall, Baydibek bi, 362/7
2D, RU
14:00 from 2900 ₸ 15:00 from 2900 ₸
The cinema reserves the right to change showtimes and ticket prices
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more