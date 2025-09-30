Menu
Arman 3D
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
Adventure, Drama, Fantasy, Romantic
2025, USA
2D, RU
12:40
from 1300 ₸
16:20
from 1300 ₸
Agent & Irbis
Comedy, Action
2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KZ
10:50
from 1300 ₸
14:40
from 1300 ₸
22:00
from 1300 ₸
Altered
Action, Sci-Fi
2025, Canada
2D, RU
23:50
from 1300 ₸
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Action, Adventure, Animation
2025, Japan
2D, RU
16:40
from 1300 ₸
Dracula: A Love Tale
Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
2025, France
2D, RU
18:20
from 1300 ₸
22:20
from 1300 ₸
Goat
Horror, Sport
2025, USA
2D, RU
10:30
from 1300 ₸
14:20
from 1300 ₸
Junglilau
Comedy
2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KZ
12:30
from 1300 ₸
22:50
from 1300 ₸
One Battle After Another
Crime, Drama, Thriller
2025, USA
2D, RU
12:00
from 1300 ₸
16:30
from 1300 ₸
19:30
from 1300 ₸
Pets on a Train
Action, Animation, Comedy
2025, France
2D, RU
10:10
from 1300 ₸
14:50
from 1300 ₸
Qaitadan
Drama
2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KZ
20:50
from 1300 ₸
The Conjuring: Last Rites
Horror
2025, USA
2D, RU
19:20
from 1300 ₸
Аш пен тоқ
Drama, Comedy, Fantasy
2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KZ
14:00
from 1300 ₸
23:40
from 1300 ₸
Жұмбақ қыз
Comedy
2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KZ
10:20
from 1300 ₸
12:10
from 1300 ₸
15:40
from 1300 ₸
19:40
from 1300 ₸
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
Drama
2025, Kyrgyzstan
2D, KZ
17:30
from 1300 ₸
21:30
from 1300 ₸
