Zodiac cinema

Kostanay
Address
g. Kostanay, prospekt Nazarbaeva, 193, TRTs «KOSTANAY PLAZA»
Phone

+7 (7142) 39-01-39

Tickets from 2000 ₸
Bar
Located in a shopping centre
Wi-Fi
LUX
Sofas
4 votes
Tickets from 2000 ₸
Showtimes at the Zodiac cinema cinema
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
Today 4 sessions
10:25 from 2000 ₸ 15:30 from 2100 ₸ 17:25 from 2500 ₸ 23:45 from 2500 ₸ ...
Agent & Irbis
Agent & Irbis
Today 5 sessions
12:05 from 2000 ₸ 13:55 from 2000 ₸ 20:10 from 2500 ₸ 22:00 from 2500 ₸ ...
Altered
Altered
Today 1 session
15:45 from 2100 ₸ ...
Caught Stealing
Caught Stealing
Today 1 session
12:35 from 2000 ₸ ...
ov_kazakova 13 January 2024, 15:37
Добрый вечер! Сегодня ходила на фильм Бременские музыканты в Плазе кинотеатр сеанс 14:50, к сожалению в 14:50 из зала только выходили зрители… Read more…
Elia Radikevic 20 July 2024, 13:29
Здравствуйте. Хочу в 3D посмотреть, нет что-то
4 votes
Films at the Zodiac cinema cinema

A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey Adventure, Drama, Fantasy, Romantic 2025, USA
2D, RU
10:25 from 2000 ₸ 15:30 from 2100 ₸ 17:25 from 2500 ₸ 23:45 from 2500 ₸
Agent & Irbis
Agent & Irbis Comedy, Action 2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KZ
12:05 from 2000 ₸ 13:55 from 2000 ₸ 20:10 from 2500 ₸ 22:00 from 2500 ₸ 23:50 from 2500 ₸
Altered
Altered Action, Sci-Fi 2025, Canada
2D, RU
15:45 from 2100 ₸
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Qaitadan
Qaitadan
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Жұмбақ қыз
Жұмбақ қыз
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Agent & Irbis
Agent & Irbis
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy, Action
One Battle After Another
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
Junglilau
Junglilau
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
2025, USA, Adventure, Drama, Fantasy, Romantic
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Goat
Goat
2025, USA, Horror, Sport
Аш пен тоқ
Аш пен тоқ
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy, Fantasy
Rogue
Rogue
2025, Kazakhstan, Family
The Conjuring: Last Rites
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
