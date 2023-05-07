Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Kostanay Cinemas Zodiac cinema Zodiac cinema Cinema Reviews

Zodiac cinema Cinema Reviews

Zodiac cinema Cinema Reviews All about the cinema
Comments Discuss in Chat (ru)
Write review
cappabinca 7 May 2023, 20:40
Vote
000
7 May 2023, 20:40 Reply
ov_kazakova 13 January 2024, 15:37
Vote
Добрый вечер! Сегодня ходила на фильм Бременские музыканты в Плазе кинотеатр сеанс 14:50, к сожалению в 14:50 из зала только выходили зрители предыдущего сеанса, 10 мин убирали зал, сказали техническая неполадка, зрители терпеливо ждали, не возмущались, но возмутило что когда впустили в зал то небыло света и фильм уже шел
13 January 2024, 15:37 Reply
Elia Radikevic 20 July 2024, 13:29
Здравствуйте. Хочу в 3D посмотреть, нет что-то
20 July 2024, 13:29 Reply
Only registered users can comment Log in using By logging in, you agree to the terms of use

Authorisation by email

Discussing now
Арман 3D 1 comment
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Qaitadan
Qaitadan
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Жұмбақ қыз
Жұмбақ қыз
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Agent & Irbis
Agent & Irbis
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy, Action
One Battle After Another
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
Junglilau
Junglilau
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
2025, USA, Adventure, Drama, Fantasy, Romantic
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Goat
Goat
2025, USA, Horror, Sport
Аш пен тоқ
Аш пен тоқ
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy, Fantasy
Rogue
Rogue
2025, Kazakhstan, Family
The Conjuring: Last Rites
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more