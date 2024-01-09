Menu
Address
g. Kostanay, ul. Al-Farabi, 48, TRTs «MART»
Show on map
Phone
+77142931971
Call
+77142931972
Call
Network
Арман
Bar
Located in a shopping centre
Есть сканнер билетов
Sofas
Parking
Showtimes
at the Arman 3D cinema
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
Today 2 sessions
12:40
from 1300 ₸
16:20
from 1300 ₸
...
Agent & Irbis
Today 3 sessions
10:50
from 1300 ₸
14:40
from 1300 ₸
22:00
from 1300 ₸
...
Altered
Today 1 session
23:50
from 1300 ₸
...
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Today 1 session
16:40
from 1300 ₸
...
Tomorrow
from 1300 ₸
1 October
from 1900 ₸
Cinema reviews
Виктор Тарасюк
9 January 2024, 11:16
Фильм начался не по времени 20 мин ждали обслуживание желает лучшего
5
votes
Rate
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
Adventure, Drama, Fantasy, Romantic
2025, USA
2D, RU
12:40
from 1300 ₸
16:20
from 1300 ₸
Agent & Irbis
Comedy, Action
2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KZ
10:50
from 1300 ₸
14:40
from 1300 ₸
22:00
from 1300 ₸
Altered
Action, Sci-Fi
2025, Canada
2D, RU
23:50
from 1300 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Qaitadan
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Жұмбақ қыз
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Agent & Irbis
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy, Action
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
Junglilau
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
2025, USA, Adventure, Drama, Fantasy, Romantic
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Goat
2025, USA, Horror, Sport
Аш пен тоқ
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy, Fantasy
Rogue
2025, Kazakhstan, Family
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
