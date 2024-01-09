Menu
Kinoafisha Kostanay Cinemas Arman 3D

Arman 3D

Kostanay
Address
g. Kostanay, ul. Al-Farabi, 48, TRTs «MART»
Phone

+77142931971

+77142931972

Tickets from 1300 ₸
Network

Арман
Bar
Located in a shopping centre
Есть сканнер билетов
Sofas
Parking
5 votes
Tickets from 1300 ₸
Showtimes at the Arman 3D cinema
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
Today 2 sessions
12:40 from 1300 ₸ 16:20 from 1300 ₸ ...
Agent & Irbis
Agent & Irbis
Today 3 sessions
10:50 from 1300 ₸ 14:40 from 1300 ₸ 22:00 from 1300 ₸ ...
Altered
Altered
Today 1 session
23:50 from 1300 ₸ ...
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Today 1 session
16:40 from 1300 ₸ ...
Cinema reviews

Виктор Тарасюк 9 January 2024, 11:16
Фильм начался не по времени 20 мин ждали обслуживание желает лучшего
5 votes
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey Adventure, Drama, Fantasy, Romantic 2025, USA
2D, RU
12:40 from 1300 ₸ 16:20 from 1300 ₸
Agent & Irbis
Agent & Irbis Comedy, Action 2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KZ
10:50 from 1300 ₸ 14:40 from 1300 ₸ 22:00 from 1300 ₸
Altered
Altered Action, Sci-Fi 2025, Canada
2D, RU
23:50 from 1300 ₸
