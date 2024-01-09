Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Kostanay Cinemas Arman 3D Arman 3D Cinema Reviews

Arman 3D Cinema Reviews

Arman 3D Cinema Reviews All about the cinema
Comments Discuss in Chat (ru)
Write review
Виктор Тарасюк 9 January 2024, 11:16
Vote
Фильм начался не по времени 20 мин ждали обслуживание желает лучшего
9 January 2024, 11:16 Reply
Only registered users can comment Log in using By logging in, you agree to the terms of use

Authorisation by email

Discussing now
Zodiac cinema 3 comments
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Qaitadan
Qaitadan
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Жұмбақ қыз
Жұмбақ қыз
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Agent & Irbis
Agent & Irbis
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy, Action
One Battle After Another
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
Junglilau
Junglilau
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
2025, USA, Adventure, Drama, Fantasy, Romantic
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Goat
Goat
2025, USA, Horror, Sport
Аш пен тоқ
Аш пен тоқ
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy, Fantasy
Rogue
Rogue
2025, Kazakhstan, Family
The Conjuring: Last Rites
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more