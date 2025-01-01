Menu
Kinoplexx 6 Rio Cinema (Kokshetau) on the map All about the cinema
Cinema Alem g. Kokshetau, ul. Kuybysheva, 34
5
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Five Nights at Freddy's 2
2025, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Ruyn kim?
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
Yolki 12
2025, Russia, Comedy, Adventure, Family
Silent Night, Deadly Night
2025, USA / Canada, Horror
Tri kota. Puteshestvie vo vremeni
2025, Russia, Animation
Plan «Sh»
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
