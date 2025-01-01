Menu
Kinoafisha
Kokshetau, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha Kokshetau
Cinemas
Kinoplexx 6 Rio
Kinoplexx 6 Rio Cinema (Kokshetau) on the map
Kinoplexx 6 Rio Cinema (Kokshetau) on the map
All cinemas
Nearby
On map
Ratings
About the cinema
Showtimes
Map
Kinoplexx 6 Rio Cinema (Kokshetau) on the map
All about the cinema
View cinemas on the map
Cinemas Nearby
1.3
km
Cinema Alem
g. Kokshetau, ul. Kuybysheva, 34
5
Now Playing
New Releases
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Five Nights at Freddy's 2
2025, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Ruyn kim?
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
Yolki 12
2025, Russia, Comedy, Adventure, Family
Silent Night, Deadly Night
2025, USA / Canada, Horror
Tri kota. Puteshestvie vo vremeni
2025, Russia, Animation
Plan «Sh»
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree