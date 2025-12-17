Menu
Kinoplexx 6 Rio

Kokshetau
Address
g. Kokshetau, ul. Saken Zhunusova, 7/1, TRC «Rio»
Tickets from 2100 ₸
The cinema reserves the right to change showtimes and ticket prices
Showtimes at the Kinoplexx 6 Rio cinema
Five Nights at Freddy's 2
Five Nights at Freddy's 2
Today 6 sessions
16:30 from 2100 ₸ 17:30 from 2100 ₸ 18:50 from 2300 ₸ 19:50 from 2300 ₸ ...
Now You See Me 3
Now You See Me 3
Today 6 sessions
16:50 from 2100 ₸ 17:50 from 2100 ₸ 19:30 from 2300 ₸ 20:30 from 2300 ₸ ...
Ruyn kim?
Ruyn kim?
Today 6 sessions
16:50 from 2100 ₸ 17:50 from 2100 ₸ 18:50 from 2100 ₸ 20:00 from 2300 ₸ ...
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
Today 6 sessions
16:10 from 2100 ₸ 17:00 from 2100 ₸ 17:10 from 2100 ₸ 17:30 from 2100 ₸ ...
Films at the Kinoplexx 6 Rio cinema

Five Nights at Freddy's 2
Five Nights at Freddy's 2 Horror, Detective, Thriller 2025, USA
2D, RU
16:30 from 2100 ₸ 17:30 from 2100 ₸ 18:50 from 2300 ₸ 19:50 from 2300 ₸ 21:10 from 2300 ₸ 22:10 from 2300 ₸ 23:30 from 2300 ₸ 00:30 from 2300 ₸
Now You See Me 3
Now You See Me 3 Crime, Thriller 2025, USA
2D, RU
16:50 from 2100 ₸ 17:50 from 2100 ₸ 19:30 from 2300 ₸ 20:30 from 2300 ₸ 21:50 from 2300 ₸ 22:50 from 2300 ₸ 00:10 from 2100 ₸ 01:10 from 2100 ₸
Ruyn kim?
Ruyn kim? Comedy 2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KK
16:50 from 2100 ₸ 18:50 from 2100 ₸ 21:00 from 2300 ₸ 23:00 from 2300 ₸ 00:50 from 2300 ₸
2D, KZ
17:50 from 2100 ₸ 20:00 from 2300 ₸ 22:00 from 2300 ₸ 23:50 from 2300 ₸
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Five Nights at Freddy's 2
Five Nights at Freddy's 2
2025, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Ruyn kim?
Ruyn kim?
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Now You See Me 3
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
Yolki 12
Yolki 12
2025, Russia, Comedy, Adventure, Family
Silent Night, Deadly Night
Silent Night, Deadly Night
2025, USA / Canada, Horror
Tri kota. Puteshestvie vo vremeni
Tri kota. Puteshestvie vo vremeni
2025, Russia, Animation
Plan «Sh»
Plan «Sh»
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
