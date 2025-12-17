Menu
Kinoplexx 6 Rio
Cinemas
Kinoplexx 6 Rio
Kinoplexx 6 Rio Cinema Showtimes
Today
17
Tomorrow 18
18
Five Nights at Freddy's 2
Horror, Detective, Thriller
2025, USA
2D, RU
16:30
from 2100 ₸
17:30
from 2100 ₸
18:50
from 2300 ₸
19:50
from 2300 ₸
21:10
from 2300 ₸
22:10
from 2300 ₸
23:30
from 2300 ₸
00:30
from 2300 ₸
Now You See Me 3
Crime, Thriller
2025, USA
2D, RU
16:50
from 2100 ₸
17:50
from 2100 ₸
19:30
from 2300 ₸
20:30
from 2300 ₸
21:50
from 2300 ₸
22:50
from 2300 ₸
00:10
from 2100 ₸
01:10
from 2100 ₸
Ruyn kim?
Comedy
2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KK
16:50
from 2100 ₸
18:50
from 2100 ₸
21:00
from 2300 ₸
23:00
from 2300 ₸
00:50
from 2300 ₸
2D, KZ
17:50
from 2100 ₸
20:00
from 2300 ₸
22:00
from 2300 ₸
23:50
from 2300 ₸
Zootopia 2
Adventure, Animation, Comedy
2025, USA
2D, RU
16:10
from 2100 ₸
17:00
from 2100 ₸
17:10
from 2100 ₸
17:30
from 2100 ₸
18:00
from 2100 ₸
18:30
from 2300 ₸
19:20
from 2300 ₸
19:30
from 2300 ₸
19:50
from 2300 ₸
20:20
from 2300 ₸
20:50
from 2300 ₸
21:40
from 2300 ₸
21:50
from 2300 ₸
22:10
from 2300 ₸
22:40
from 2300 ₸
23:10
from 2300 ₸
00:00
from 2100 ₸
00:10
from 2300 ₸
00:20
from 2100 ₸
01:00
from 2100 ₸
01:20
from 2100 ₸
