Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Kokshetau Cinemas Kinoplexx 6 Rio Kinoplexx 6 Rio Cinema Showtimes

Kinoplexx 6 Rio Cinema Showtimes

Today 17 Tomorrow 18
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets? Click a showtime and book tickets for the best seats online
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Five Nights at Freddy's 2
Five Nights at Freddy's 2 Horror, Detective, Thriller 2025, USA
2D, RU
16:30 from 2100 ₸ 17:30 from 2100 ₸ 18:50 from 2300 ₸ 19:50 from 2300 ₸ 21:10 from 2300 ₸ 22:10 from 2300 ₸ 23:30 from 2300 ₸ 00:30 from 2300 ₸
Now You See Me 3
Now You See Me 3 Crime, Thriller 2025, USA
2D, RU
16:50 from 2100 ₸ 17:50 from 2100 ₸ 19:30 from 2300 ₸ 20:30 from 2300 ₸ 21:50 from 2300 ₸ 22:50 from 2300 ₸ 00:10 from 2100 ₸ 01:10 from 2100 ₸
Ruyn kim?
Ruyn kim? Comedy 2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KK
16:50 from 2100 ₸ 18:50 from 2100 ₸ 21:00 from 2300 ₸ 23:00 from 2300 ₸ 00:50 from 2300 ₸
2D, KZ
17:50 from 2100 ₸ 20:00 from 2300 ₸ 22:00 from 2300 ₸ 23:50 from 2300 ₸
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2 Adventure, Animation, Comedy 2025, USA
2D, RU
16:10 from 2100 ₸ 17:00 from 2100 ₸ 17:10 from 2100 ₸ 17:30 from 2100 ₸ 18:00 from 2100 ₸ 18:30 from 2300 ₸ 19:20 from 2300 ₸ 19:30 from 2300 ₸ 19:50 from 2300 ₸ 20:20 from 2300 ₸ 20:50 from 2300 ₸ 21:40 from 2300 ₸ 21:50 from 2300 ₸ 22:10 from 2300 ₸ 22:40 from 2300 ₸ 23:10 from 2300 ₸ 00:00 from 2100 ₸ 00:10 from 2300 ₸ 00:20 from 2100 ₸ 01:00 from 2100 ₸ 01:20 from 2100 ₸
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Five Nights at Freddy's 2
Five Nights at Freddy's 2
2025, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Ruyn kim?
Ruyn kim?
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Now You See Me 3
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
Yolki 12
Yolki 12
2025, Russia, Comedy, Adventure, Family
Silent Night, Deadly Night
Silent Night, Deadly Night
2025, USA / Canada, Horror
Tri kota. Puteshestvie vo vremeni
Tri kota. Puteshestvie vo vremeni
2025, Russia, Animation
Plan «Sh»
Plan «Sh»
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more