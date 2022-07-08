Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Kokshetau Cinemas Cinema Alem

Cinema Alem

Kokshetau
Address
g. Kokshetau, ul. Kuybysheva, 34
Show on map
Phone

+7 (7162) 40-13-67

Call
Add to Favourites Already in favourites
Bar
Located in a shopping centre
Pepsi
Sofas
few votes Rate
3 votes
Add to Favourites Already in favourites
Convenient schedule - show the cinema at the top of lists

Cinema reviews

Айнур Алшынбайкызы 8 July 2022, 18:27
Это классно, что наш единственный кинотеатр снова начал свою деятельность. Жаль что народ наш не умеет за собой убираться, ну или вообще не творить… Read more…
Reviews Write review
3 votes
Rate
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more