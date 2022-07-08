Menu
Айнур Алшынбайкызы
8 July 2022, 18:27
Это классно, что наш единственный кинотеатр снова начал свою деятельность. Жаль что народ наш не умеет за собой убираться, ну или вообще не творить бардак там, где сидел. А так я очень рада, что снова заработал наш кинотеатр 🤗. По больше новейших сеансов и верных зрителей
