Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Almaty Cinemas Kinoplexx 12 Alatau Plaza Kinoplexx 12 Alatau Plaza Cinema (Almaty) on the map

Kinoplexx 12 Alatau Plaza Cinema (Almaty) on the map

Kinoplexx 12 Alatau Plaza Cinema (Almaty) on the map All about the cinema
View cinemas on the map

Cinemas Nearby

2.8 km
Arman Aziya Park g. Almaty, prosp. Rayymbeka 514a, TRC «Asia Park»
5
3.2 km
Alatau g. Almaty, m-n Nұrkent, 6 (ul. Momysh-uly, nizhe pr. Ryskulova)
5
3.4 km
Kinoplexx 5 Maxima g. Almaty, TRK MAXIMA, pr. Rayymbeka, 239g
5
3.9 km
Chaplin ADK Sayran / Moskva
5
3.9 km
Kinoplexx 7 Sary-Arka Sary-Arka / Moskva
5
4.7 km
Kinopark 4 Globus Alatau
5
Project Hail Mary
Project Hail Mary
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama
Hoppers
Hoppers
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Sci-Fi, Family
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
2025, Kyrgyzstan / Russia, Romantic, Adventure
Erekshe
Erekshe
2026, Kazakhstan, Sport, Romantic
Domovyonok Kuzya 2
Domovyonok Kuzya 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Children's
Chernyy dvor v kino
Chernyy dvor v kino
2026, Kazakhstan / Kyrgyzstan, Crime
Bayqa! Alayaq!
Bayqa! Alayaq!
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Ol sen emes
Ol sen emes
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Uylenu onay
Uylenu onay
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Huntington
Huntington
2025, France / Great Britain / USA, Comedy, Drama, Thriller
Gashyqpyn sagan
Gashyqpyn sagan
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Abay bol
Abay bol
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more