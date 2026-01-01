Menu
Kinoafisha
Almaty, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha Almaty
Cinemas
Kinoplexx 12 Alatau Plaza
Kinoplexx 12 Alatau Plaza Cinema (Almaty) on the map
Kinoplexx 12 Alatau Plaza Cinema (Almaty) on the map
All cinemas
Nearby
On map
Ratings
About the cinema
Showtimes
Map
Kinoplexx 12 Alatau Plaza Cinema (Almaty) on the map
All about the cinema
View cinemas on the map
Cinemas Nearby
2.8
km
Arman Aziya Park
g. Almaty, prosp. Rayymbeka 514a, TRC «Asia Park»
5
3.2
km
Alatau
g. Almaty, m-n Nұrkent, 6 (ul. Momysh-uly, nizhe pr. Ryskulova)
5
3.4
km
Kinoplexx 5 Maxima
g. Almaty, TRK MAXIMA, pr. Rayymbeka, 239g
5
3.9
km
Chaplin ADK
Sayran / Moskva
5
3.9
km
Kinoplexx 7 Sary-Arka
Sary-Arka / Moskva
5
4.7
km
Kinopark 4 Globus
Alatau
5
Now Playing
New Releases
Project Hail Mary
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama
Hoppers
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Sci-Fi, Family
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
2025, Kyrgyzstan / Russia, Romantic, Adventure
Erekshe
2026, Kazakhstan, Sport, Romantic
Domovyonok Kuzya 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Children's
Chernyy dvor v kino
2026, Kazakhstan / Kyrgyzstan, Crime
Bayqa! Alayaq!
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Ol sen emes
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Uylenu onay
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Huntington
2025, France / Great Britain / USA, Comedy, Drama, Thriller
Gashyqpyn sagan
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Abay bol
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree