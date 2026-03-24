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Kinoafisha Almaty
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Kinoplexx 12 Alatau Plaza
Kinoplexx 12 Alatau Plaza Cinema Showtimes
Kinoplexx 12 Alatau Plaza Cinema Showtimes
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Bayqa! Alayaq!
Comedy
2026, Kazakhstan
2D, KK
17:10
from
19:00
from
2D, KZ
18:00
from
Chernyy dvor v kino
Crime
2026, Kazakhstan / Kyrgyzstan
2D, RU
18:30
from
19:30
from
20:50
from
21:40
from
21:50
from
22:40
from
Erekshe
Sport, Romantic
2026, Kazakhstan
2D, KK
17:40
from
20:20
from
22:00
from
2D, KZ
19:20
from
21:00
from
Huntington
Comedy, Drama, Thriller
2025, France / Great Britain / USA
2D, RU
23:10
from
00:10
from
Songy mahabbat
Romantic
2026, Kazakhstan
2D, KK
23:40
from
2D, KZ
22:40
from
Uylenu onay
Romantic
2026, Kazakhstan
2D, KK
01:00
from
2D, KZ
00:00
from
Рай под ногами матерей 2: Письмо матери
Romantic, Adventure
2025, Kyrgyzstan / Russia
2D, KK
18:30
from
20:50
from
2D, KZ
17:30
from
19:50
from
Now Playing
New Releases
Project Hail Mary
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama
Hoppers
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Sci-Fi, Family
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
2025, Kyrgyzstan / Russia, Romantic, Adventure
Erekshe
2026, Kazakhstan, Sport, Romantic
Domovyonok Kuzya 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Children's
Chernyy dvor v kino
2026, Kazakhstan / Kyrgyzstan, Crime
Bayqa! Alayaq!
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Ol sen emes
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Uylenu onay
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Huntington
2025, France / Great Britain / USA, Comedy, Drama, Thriller
Gashyqpyn sagan
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Abay bol
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
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