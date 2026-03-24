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Kinoafisha Almaty Cinemas Kinoplexx 12 Alatau Plaza Kinoplexx 12 Alatau Plaza Cinema Showtimes

Kinoplexx 12 Alatau Plaza Cinema Showtimes

Today 24 Tomorrow 25
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from
Started 20:50 from
Tickets Available 20:50 from
Low price 20:50 from
Bayqa! Alayaq!
Bayqa! Alayaq! Comedy 2026, Kazakhstan
2D, KK
17:10 from 19:00 from
2D, KZ
18:00 from
Chernyy dvor v kino
Chernyy dvor v kino Crime 2026, Kazakhstan / Kyrgyzstan
2D, RU
18:30 from 19:30 from 20:50 from 21:40 from 21:50 from 22:40 from
Erekshe
Erekshe Sport, Romantic 2026, Kazakhstan
2D, KK
17:40 from 20:20 from 22:00 from
2D, KZ
19:20 from 21:00 from
Huntington
Huntington Comedy, Drama, Thriller 2025, France / Great Britain / USA
2D, RU
23:10 from 00:10 from
Songy mahabbat
Songy mahabbat Romantic 2026, Kazakhstan
2D, KK
23:40 from
2D, KZ
22:40 from
Uylenu onay
Uylenu onay Romantic 2026, Kazakhstan
2D, KK
01:00 from
2D, KZ
00:00 from
Рай под ногами матерей 2: Письмо матери
Рай под ногами матерей 2: Письмо матери Romantic, Adventure 2025, Kyrgyzstan / Russia
2D, KK
18:30 from 20:50 from
2D, KZ
17:30 from 19:50 from
Project Hail Mary
Project Hail Mary
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama
Hoppers
Hoppers
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Sci-Fi, Family
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
2025, Kyrgyzstan / Russia, Romantic, Adventure
Erekshe
Erekshe
2026, Kazakhstan, Sport, Romantic
Domovyonok Kuzya 2
Domovyonok Kuzya 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Children's
Chernyy dvor v kino
Chernyy dvor v kino
2026, Kazakhstan / Kyrgyzstan, Crime
Bayqa! Alayaq!
Bayqa! Alayaq!
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Ol sen emes
Ol sen emes
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Uylenu onay
Uylenu onay
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Huntington
Huntington
2025, France / Great Britain / USA, Comedy, Drama, Thriller
Gashyqpyn sagan
Gashyqpyn sagan
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Abay bol
Abay bol
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
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