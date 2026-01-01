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Kinoafisha Aktobe
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Kinoplexx 7 Dalida Plaza
Kinoplexx 7 Dalida Plaza Cinema (Aktobe) on the map
Kinoplexx 7 Dalida Plaza Cinema (Aktobe) on the map
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Kinoplexx 7 Dalida Plaza Cinema (Aktobe) on the map
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Cinemas Nearby
1.3
km
Lokomotiv
g. Aktobe, ul. Sh.Ualihanova, 35
5
2.7
km
Kinopark 7 Keruencity
g. Aktobe, ul. M.Mametovoy, 4, TRC «KeruenCity Aktobe»
5
885
km
Kinoplexx 7 Aktobe Mall
g. Aktobe, pr. Sankibay bytyra 14/1, Aktobe Mall, 2-etazh
5
Now Playing
New Releases
Project Hail Mary
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama
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Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
2025, Kyrgyzstan / Russia, Romantic, Adventure
Erekshe
2026, Kazakhstan, Sport, Romantic
Chernyy dvor v kino
2026, Kazakhstan / Kyrgyzstan, Crime
Ol sen emes
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Bayqa! Alayaq!
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Uylenu onay
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Abay bol
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
Huntington
2025, France / Great Britain / USA, Comedy, Drama, Thriller
The Tutor
2025, Thailand, Horror
Gashyqpyn sagan
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
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