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Kinoafisha Aktobe Cinemas Kinoplexx 7 Dalida Plaza Kinoplexx 7 Dalida Plaza Cinema (Aktobe) on the map

Kinoplexx 7 Dalida Plaza Cinema (Aktobe) on the map

Kinoplexx 7 Dalida Plaza Cinema (Aktobe) on the map All about the cinema
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Cinemas Nearby

1.3 km
Lokomotiv g. Aktobe, ul. Sh.Ualihanova, 35
5
2.7 km
Kinopark 7 Keruencity g. Aktobe, ul. M.Mametovoy, 4, TRC «KeruenCity Aktobe»
5
885 km
Kinoplexx 7 Aktobe Mall g. Aktobe, pr. Sankibay bytyra 14/1, Aktobe Mall, 2-etazh
5
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