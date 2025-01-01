Menu
Kinopark 7 Keruencity
g. Aktobe, ul. M.Mametovoy, 4, TRTs «KeruenCity Aktobe»
1.1 km
Lokomotiv
g. Aktobe, ul. Sh.Ualihanova, 35
2.1 km
Ural
g. Mednogorsk, ul. Sovetskaya, 11
127 km
Molodezhnyy
g. Novotroitsk, ul. Mira, 14
129 km
Kolos
Orenburgskaya obl., p. Akbulak, ul. Komsomolskaya, 20
136 km
Orsk
g. Orsk, Kramatorskaya, 8b
139 km
Kinoformat
g. Orsk, prosp. Mira, 15g, TRK «Evropeyskiy»
140 km
Mir
g. Orsk, ul. Lenina 54
141 km
Kinozal 3D
g. Gay, ul. Lenina, 43
158 km
Mir
Orenburgskaya obl., pos. Saraktash, ul. Mira, 88
176 km
Tsentr kulturnogo razvitiya
g. Sol-Iletsk, ul. Persiyanova, 40/1
182 km
RDK Karavannyy
Orenburgskaya obl., p. Karavannyy, ul. Sovetskaya, 8
190 km
