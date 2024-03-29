Menu
Русский English
Kinoafisha Aktobe Cinemas Lokomotiv

Lokomotiv

Aktobe
Address
g. Aktobe, ul. Sh.Ualihanova, 35
Phone

+7 (7132) 21-50-37

Cinema reviews

aaktobe-2000 29 March 2024, 12:11
комедия с неожиданной развязкой. земляки молодцы, хороший фильм сняли
Qaitadan
Qaitadan
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Junglilau
Junglilau
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Agent & Irbis
Agent & Irbis
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy, Action
One Battle After Another
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
Жұмбақ қыз
Жұмбақ қыз
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Қолыңнан келсе алып қаш
Қолыңнан келсе алып қаш
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Zhas emes zhubaylar
Zhas emes zhubaylar
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Splitsville
Splitsville
2025, USA, Comedy
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
2025, USA, Adventure, Drama, Fantasy, Romantic
