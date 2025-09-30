Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Aktobe Cinemas Kinopark 7 Keruencity

Kinopark 7 Keruencity

Aktobe
Address
g. Aktobe, ul. M.Mametovoy, 4, TRTs «KeruenCity Aktobe»
Show on map
Phone

+7 (701) 767-46-02

Call
Tickets from 1500 ₸
Add to Favourites Already in favourites

Network

Kinopark Theatres
Bar
Located in a shopping centre
LUX
Waiter
Parking
few votes Rate
1 vote
Tickets from 1500 ₸
Add to Favourites Already in favourites
Convenient schedule - show the cinema at the top of lists
How to book tickets How to book tickets with a bank card How to get to the cinema with an electronic ticket What to do if... Got any questions left?
The cinema reserves the right to change showtimes and ticket prices
Showtimes at the Kinopark 7 Keruencity cinema
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
Today 1 session
00:20 from 1500 ₸ ...
Agent & Irbis
Agent & Irbis
Today 4 sessions
14:20 from 1500 ₸ 16:10 from 1500 ₸ 18:00 from 1500 ₸ 19:50 from 1500 ₸ ...
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Today 1 session
16:00 from 1500 ₸ ...
Junglilau
Junglilau
Today 5 sessions
14:40 from 1500 ₸ 16:30 from 1500 ₸ 18:20 from 1500 ₸ 20:10 from 1500 ₸ ...
All showtimes and tickets

Cinema reviews

No reviews
Write review
1 vote
Rate
Photos All photos
All photos

Films at the Kinopark 7 Keruencity cinema

Today 30
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets? Click a showtime and book tickets for the best seats online
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey Adventure, Drama, Fantasy, Romantic 2025, USA
2D, RU
00:20 from 1500 ₸
Agent & Irbis
Agent & Irbis Comedy, Action 2025, Kazakhstan
2D, RU
14:20 from 1500 ₸ 16:10 from 1500 ₸ 18:00 from 1500 ₸ 19:50 from 1500 ₸
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito Action, Adventure, Animation 2025, Japan
2D, RU
16:00 from 1500 ₸
All showtimes and tickets
Qaitadan
Qaitadan
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Junglilau
Junglilau
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Agent & Irbis
Agent & Irbis
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy, Action
One Battle After Another
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
Жұмбақ қыз
Жұмбақ қыз
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Қолыңнан келсе алып қаш
Қолыңнан келсе алып қаш
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Zhas emes zhubaylar
Zhas emes zhubaylar
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Splitsville
Splitsville
2025, USA, Comedy
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
2025, USA, Adventure, Drama, Fantasy, Romantic
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more