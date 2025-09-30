Menu
Address
g. Aktobe, ul. M.Mametovoy, 4, TRTs «KeruenCity Aktobe»
Show on map
Phone
+7 (701) 767-46-02
Call
Network
Kinopark Theatres
Bar
Located in a shopping centre
LUX
Waiter
Parking
1
vote
Showtimes
at the Kinopark 7 Keruencity cinema
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
Today 1 session
00:20
from 1500 ₸
Agent & Irbis
Today 4 sessions
14:20
from 1500 ₸
16:10
from 1500 ₸
18:00
from 1500 ₸
19:50
from 1500 ₸
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Today 1 session
16:00
from 1500 ₸
Junglilau
Today 5 sessions
14:40
from 1500 ₸
16:30
from 1500 ₸
18:20
from 1500 ₸
20:10
from 1500 ₸
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
Adventure, Drama, Fantasy, Romantic
2025, USA
2D, RU
00:20
from 1500 ₸
Agent & Irbis
Comedy, Action
2025, Kazakhstan
2D, RU
14:20
from 1500 ₸
16:10
from 1500 ₸
18:00
from 1500 ₸
19:50
from 1500 ₸
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Action, Adventure, Animation
2025, Japan
2D, RU
16:00
from 1500 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Qaitadan
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Junglilau
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Agent & Irbis
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy, Action
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
Жұмбақ қыз
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Қолыңнан келсе алып қаш
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Zhas emes zhubaylar
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Splitsville
2025, USA, Comedy
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
2025, USA, Adventure, Drama, Fantasy, Romantic
