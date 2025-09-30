Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Aktobe Cinemas Kinopark 7 Keruencity Kinopark 7 Keruencity Cinema Showtimes

Kinopark 7 Keruencity Cinema Showtimes

Today 30
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets? Click a showtime and book tickets for the best seats online
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey Adventure, Drama, Fantasy, Romantic 2025, USA
2D, RU
00:20 from 1500 ₸
Agent & Irbis
Agent & Irbis Comedy, Action 2025, Kazakhstan
2D, RU
14:20 from 1500 ₸ 16:10 from 1500 ₸ 18:00 from 1500 ₸ 19:50 from 1500 ₸
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito Action, Adventure, Animation 2025, Japan
2D, RU
16:00 from 1500 ₸
Junglilau
Junglilau Comedy 2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KK
14:40 from 1500 ₸ 16:30 from 1500 ₸ 18:20 from 1500 ₸ 20:10 from 1500 ₸ 22:00 from 1500 ₸
One Battle After Another
One Battle After Another Crime, Drama, Thriller 2025, USA
2D, RU
12:30 from 1500 ₸ 17:20 from 1500 ₸ 20:20 from 1500 ₸ 23:20 from 1500 ₸
Qaitadan
Qaitadan Drama 2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KK
15:00 from 1500 ₸ 18:40 from 1500 ₸ 21:40 from 1500 ₸ 22:40 from 1500 ₸ 00:30 from 1500 ₸
Splitsville
Splitsville Comedy 2025, USA
2D, RU
23:50 from 1500 ₸
Zhas emes zhubaylar
Zhas emes zhubaylar Comedy 2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KK
15:30 from 1500 ₸ 20:40 from 1500 ₸
Жұмбақ қыз
Жұмбақ қыз Comedy 2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KK
14:10 from 1500 ₸ 18:50 from 1500 ₸ 22:30 from 1500 ₸
Қолыңнан келсе алып қаш
Қолыңнан келсе алып қаш Comedy 2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KK
13:50 from 1500 ₸ 16:50 from 1500 ₸
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат Drama 2025, Kyrgyzstan
2D, KK
15:40 from 1500 ₸ 17:40 from 1500 ₸ 19:40 from 1500 ₸ 20:30 from 1500 ₸ 21:50 from 1500 ₸ 23:30 from 1500 ₸ 00:00 from 1500 ₸
Qaitadan
Qaitadan
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Junglilau
Junglilau
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Agent & Irbis
Agent & Irbis
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy, Action
One Battle After Another
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
Жұмбақ қыз
Жұмбақ қыз
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Қолыңнан келсе алып қаш
Қолыңнан келсе алып қаш
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Zhas emes zhubaylar
Zhas emes zhubaylar
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Splitsville
Splitsville
2025, USA, Comedy
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
2025, USA, Adventure, Drama, Fantasy, Romantic
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more