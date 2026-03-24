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Kinoafisha Aktobe Cinemas Kinoplexx 7 Dalida Plaza

Kinoplexx 7 Dalida Plaza

Aktobe
Address
g. Aktobe, TRC Dalida Plaza, pr. Alii Moldagulovoy 74, 2 etazh
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Tickets from 2800 ₸
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Kinoplexx
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Tickets from 2800 ₸
Add to Favourites Already in favourites
Convenient schedule - show the cinema at the top of lists
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The cinema reserves the right to change showtimes and ticket prices
Showtimes at the Kinoplexx 7 Dalida Plaza cinema
Bayqa! Alayaq!
Bayqa! Alayaq!
Today 2 sessions
17:10 from 2800 ₸ 18:20 from 3200 ₸ ...
Chernyy dvor v kino
Chernyy dvor v kino
Today 4 sessions
19:00 from 3200 ₸ 20:00 from 3200 ₸ 21:30 from 3200 ₸ 22:30 from 3200 ₸ ...
Erekshe
Erekshe
Today 6 sessions
16:10 from 2800 ₸ 17:00 from 2800 ₸ 18:00 from 3200 ₸ 19:50 from 3200 ₸ ...
Ol sen emes
Ol sen emes
Today 2 sessions
20:40 from 3200 ₸ 00:30 from 2800 ₸ ...
All showtimes and tickets

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Films at the Kinoplexx 7 Dalida Plaza cinema

Today 24
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets? Click a showtime and book tickets for the best seats online
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Bayqa! Alayaq!
Bayqa! Alayaq! Comedy 2026, Kazakhstan
2D, KZ
17:10 from 2800 ₸ 18:20 from 3200 ₸
Chernyy dvor v kino
Chernyy dvor v kino Crime 2026, Kazakhstan / Kyrgyzstan
2D, RU
19:00 from 3200 ₸ 20:00 from 3200 ₸ 21:30 from 3200 ₸ 22:30 from 3200 ₸
Erekshe
Erekshe Sport, Romantic 2026, Kazakhstan
2D, KZ
16:10 from 2800 ₸ 17:00 from 2800 ₸ 18:00 from 3200 ₸ 19:50 from 3200 ₸ 21:40 from 3200 ₸ 23:30 from 3200 ₸
All showtimes and tickets
Project Hail Mary
Project Hail Mary
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama
Hoppers
Hoppers
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Sci-Fi, Family
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
2025, Kyrgyzstan / Russia, Romantic, Adventure
Erekshe
Erekshe
2026, Kazakhstan, Sport, Romantic
Chernyy dvor v kino
Chernyy dvor v kino
2026, Kazakhstan / Kyrgyzstan, Crime
Ol sen emes
Ol sen emes
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Bayqa! Alayaq!
Bayqa! Alayaq!
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Uylenu onay
Uylenu onay
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Abay bol
Abay bol
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
Huntington
Huntington
2025, France / Great Britain / USA, Comedy, Drama, Thriller
The Tutor
The Tutor
2025, Thailand, Horror
Gashyqpyn sagan
Gashyqpyn sagan
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
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